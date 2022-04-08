POKERSTARS ANNOUNCES NEW ADDITIONS TO EPIC 2022/23 LIVE EVENTS SCHEDULE

Details for long-awaited PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship revealed

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from the successful EPT Prague, PokerStars has today announced new additions to its live events schedule for 2022/23, including well-loved EPT stops, more regional events and highly anticipated details of the second PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship (PSPC).

EPT HEADS TO BARCELONA AND PRAGUE

The European Poker Tour (EPT) will head to Barcelona and Prague again this year for two player favourite events. PokerStars players can mark their calendar this August and December for two of PokerStars' most popular live events.

EPT Barcelona will run from August 8 – 21, at the Casino Barcelona. The event will have plenty of tournaments for players to choose from including the €1,100 buy-in ESPT event and €5,300 buy-in Main Event.

EPT Prague will run from December 7 – 18 at King's Casino Prague. More details on this event can be found at PokerStars Live.

As usual, players will be able to win their way to the events for much less with satellites running for free or as little as €1.10. Players should keep an eye out on PokerStars for when these will start.

EVEN MORE REGIONAL TOURS

PokerStars are also able to share details on additional regional tours running this year. PokerStars UKIPT will return to Dublin after six years from May 16 - 22 at the Bonnington Hotel with satellites starting today from as little as €1.10.

Also, for the first time PokerStars will sponsor a Summer Poker Festival running from June 18 - 26 in Malta, with the Main Event a joint UKIPT and ESPT event. Players will be able to satellite into the festival, with more details available on PokerStars Live.

THE ONE WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR: POKERSTARS PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ALONGSIDE AN OLD FRIEND

Following on from a busy 2022 schedule, PokerStars will return to The Bahamas to brighten up January in 2023. Players can finally get excited for a world class event like no other, the PokerStars Players Championship, which will take place from January 30 to February 3 during a special edition of the popular PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA), running from January 22 to February 3.

The PCA will host the second PSPC at a brand-new venue, Baha Mar. Players can come together for this unique event, to enjoy the winter sunshine and kick-off 2023 at what PokerStars plans to be an unforgettable celebration and an even bigger and better PSPC, with hundreds of Platinum Pass winners set to attend.

"We have missed our live events as much as our players, so it is our true pleasure to announce the PokerStars Players Championship will take place at Baha Mar in January," said Severin Rasset, Managing Director & Commercial Officer, PokerStars. "Beautiful location, hundreds of qualifiers, with millions to win. If there is one tournament to choose for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, it will be the PSPC. We will provide more details soon on how to get your hands on a Platinum Pass - stay tuned!"

For more information on PokerStars live events please go to the PokerStars Blog.

