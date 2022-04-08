56% Of U.S. Companies Have Experienced Pay Compression In The Last 12 Months, Robert Half Research Finds

Of those, 62% are increasing salaries for current staff to help close wage gaps

Robert Half Salary Guide features data to benchmark compensation for 500-plus positions

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies are taking measures to increase pay equity among workers, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. More than half of C-suite executives surveyed (56%) said they have observed salary discrepancies between new hires and more tenured staff in the past year. Of those, 62% are regularly reviewing compensation plans and increasing salaries for existing employees, when appropriate, to align with current market rates.

"Market conditions have shifted dramatically, and savvy employers are stepping up to address salary gaps and ensure all employees are being paid fairly," said Robert Half senior executive director Paul McDonald. "They know that taking a cautious 'wait-and-see' approach on compensation is risky and can lead to the loss of great talent."

Workers Expect a Raise

There are several factors at play when it comes to wage growth, and employees' expectations are among them. In a separate survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers, one-third of respondents (34%) said they have not had a raise in 12 months and another 16% received one but were disappointed with the amount. In addition, nearly two-thirds (62%) plan to ask for a raise this year, with the top reasons being:

To adjust for the higher cost of living (30%) To reflect current market rates (23%) To account for additional job responsibilities (22%)

If workers don't get a raise:

31% will ask to revisit the salary conversation in a few months

27% will look for a new job with higher pay

23% will ask for more perks

McDonald noted, "In addition to setting competitive salaries, companies must consider the entire employee experience and deliver programs that satisfy their professional and personal needs. Career advancement and remote options are two big priorities for workers today."

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from 376 C-suite executives across a diverse range of industries (collected February 25 to March 8, 2022) and more than 1,000 workers 18 years of age or older (collected March 3-11, 2022) in the U.S.

