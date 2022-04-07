Neptune Software Named a Top Low-Code Development Platform in G2.com, Inc.'s Spring 2022 Grid® and Index Reports

Awarded Top Ratings as High Performer in: Low-Code Development Platforms, Application Development Platforms, Digital Experience Platforms and Rapid Application Development

OSLO, Norway, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Software today announced that it's leading low-code, SAP-centric enterprise app development platform Neptune DXP has been identified as a High Performer on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. This recognition, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users, marks the very first quarter in which Neptune Software has earned High Performer status as one of the top-rated solutions on G2's Low-Code App Development Grid, as well as Application Development Grid. In all, Neptune Software received four badges for its performance across four Spring 2022 G2 reports and indexes.

Neptune Software’s leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform –– Neptune DXP –– digitizes and optimizes business processes and user interfaces at scale and with ease. The platform gives IT professionals the right tools to build the apps they need. Neptune DXP provides a fast, cost-effective, and future-proof way to industrialize the development of custom applications, turning IT organizations into app factories. (PRNewswire)

"We are very excited about our customers sharing their positive experiences with Neptune Software on G2." says Matthias Steiner, Chief Product Officer at Neptune Software. "Given the impact low-code and digital experience platforms have on enabling companies to deliver business solutions at higher velocity and quality, it's important to get the word out. Neptune DXP being recognized in not one – but four – categories underline the wide range of use-cases in which our platform can add value to our customers."

Neptune DXP achieved high performer on the Grid® Report for Low-Code Development Platforms, Spring 2022 by receiving reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the Low-Code Development category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews.

Neptune DXP's G2 Relationship Index Report ratings were highlighted by 'Quality of Support', which scored 95%, and Neptune DXP's 'Ease of Doing Business With' was 95% compared to the category average of 92%.

According to Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2, "It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users' experience in buying, implementing and using it. We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users."

The G2 Grid® Report is based on ratings by business professionals. Neptune DXP received ten or more reviews to be included in the Spring 2022 report. Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Neptune DXP on G2's Neptune DXP review page! https://www.g2.com/products/neptune-dxp/reviews

Read the G2 Spring 2022 reports here:

Grid® Report for Low-Code Development Platforms | Spring 2022

Grid® Report for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) | Spring 2022

Grid® Report for Application Development Platforms | Spring 2022

Grid® Report for Rapid Application Development (RAD) | Spring 2022

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a rapid application development platform vendor with more than 650 enterprise customers and over 3.5 million licensed end users globally that empowers IT departments to deliver tangible business outcomes. Neptune Software offers with its Neptune DXP, a leading low-code, SAP-centric, enterprise app development platform to digitize and optimize business processes and user interfaces – at scale and with ease.

Neptune DXP provides a fast and cost-effective way to industrialize the development of custom applications - saving companies time and money on development, integration, and operations.

Follow Neptune Software on LinkedIn and Twitter and start testing the platform for free and building apps with two unlimited developer licenses at https://www.neptune-software.com/free-trial .

Contact

Nell Callahan

nell@frontwoodstrategies.com

