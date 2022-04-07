ChurnZero announces BIG RYG 2022: the Customer Success leadership summit in Washington, D.C.

Registration open and speaking opportunities available for the must-attend conference that brings together hundreds of industry leaders

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, will host BIG RYG 2022, a Customer Success leadership summit in Washington, D.C. on October 12-13, 2022. Registration is now open for this two-day event that will see hundreds of Customer Success leaders gather to network, learn, and share their expertise in improving team effectiveness, customer satisfaction, and their companies' bottom line.

"RYG means red, yellow, and green – the customer success indicators of account health," said You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "At BIG RYG, we'll focus on increasing customer health, happiness and success, and Customer Success teams' outsized role in that goal. The industry now understands the huge ROI of Customer Success investment, which drives revenue through retention and expansion."

What makes BIG RYG 2022 different?

BIG RYG 2022 is produced by and for those driving Customer Success for their organization. Unlike other events, BIG RYG 2022 focuses fully on practical yet strategic best practices to keep customer churn scores low and company net revenue retention (NRR) high.

BIG RYG 2022's content is carefully curated to deliver long-term value for businesses. Attendees will gain a new sense of what's possible with Customer Success, tactical answers to challenges, and leadership insights for running a modern Customer Success organization.

BIG RYG 2022 is sales-free. Its mantra—speak simply, be real, and challenge the audience—informs a unique program of in-depth hyper-workshops, panel discussions, keynote addresses, and breakout sessions.

BIG RYG 2022 features speakers that know SaaS and Customer Success. Previous speakers include founders and co-founders of SaaStr, Skilljar, and Pendo, as well as top executives from ESG, ZoomInfo, GrubHub, iContact, Mailchimp, TrustRadius, 6sense, and more.

Early bird registration is available through August 1, 2022. A full agenda will be unveiled early this summer.

BIG RYG speaker and sponsorship opportunities are available

The call for speakers for BIG RYG 2022 is open through May 2. Sessions should address real challenges that Customer Success teams face, or wins that will inspire Customer Success teams, and should include strategies and tactics that attendees can implement immediately. Organizations interested in sponsoring BIG RYG are invited to complete this form for more information.

