CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. Goes Live on BillingPlatform to Streamline Revenue Operations

Insurtech leader, CCC, now leveraging comprehensive billing and monetization solution to automate billing processes and improve operational efficiency

DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BillingPlatform , the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, today announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy, has gone live on BillingPlatform to modernize the company's billing processes. CCC uses multiple BillingPlatform solutions – BillingCloud, CollectionsCloud, Revenue Recognition and the Customer Portal – to automate its billing processes, improve operational efficiency and offer customers flexible invoicing models, among many other benefits.

http://www.billingplatform.com/ (PRNewswire)

CCC was looking for a robust and scalable solution able to handle complex pricing models, accounts receivable management, customer payments, revenue accounting in accordance with ASC 606 and the ability to integrate with its existing technology stack. CCC also sought a solution to streamline client activation, support custom pricing models and manage client renewals and amendments.

"We selected BillingPlatform because it is an enterprise-grade solution that can seamlessly and efficiently support our diverse billing requirements," said Brian Herb, Chief Financial Officer at CCC. "BillingPlatform's functionality, including its ability to defer revenue with automated revenue recognition and scalability, supports operational efficiencies so we can focus on delivering new solutions across our customer base."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including communications, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"We're honored to be able to support CCC by providing a platform that will help digitally transform their operations," said Dennis Wall, CEO at BillingPlatform. "Many of our large enterprise customers have similar challenges with their billing processes in terms of needing a single solution that can provide various capabilities and scale across multiple business units – an area where we excel – and we look forward to helping CCC continue to advance operations."

This news comes on the heels of BillingPlatform's recent product innovations, as well as the company's announcement of MGI Research positioning BillingPlatform as a market leader in automated revenue management based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. Additionally, the company was awarded silver in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software category, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, financial technology and energy technology companies in North America and was ranked No. 1,547 on the 2021 Inc. 5000.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's agile revenue management platform gives innovative enterprises the freedom to effectively monetize and deliver products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com .

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Press Contact:

Abigail Souza

BillingPlatform

billingplatform@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BillingPlatform