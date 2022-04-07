Akerna's MJ Freeway Consulting team adds New Jersey to its list of clean sweep states for assisting clients in winning cannabis licenses

Akerna's consulting team has a 100% success track record in assisting clients on licensing applications in four states, with additional wins in more than a dozen other states

DENVER, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and the developer of one of the most comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engines powering the global cannabis industry, today announces its MJ Freeway Cannabis Consulting team was 100% successful in assisting its New Jersey client base on winning cannabis license applications.

Akerna's success in the New Jersey market is just the latest clean sweep win for its consulting team, with 100% success in three other markets and additional wins in over a dozen other states.

"Our consulting team works closely with their clients to understand their operational objectives and assist them in building their unique application strategy," said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna Chief Executive Officer. "With multiple legalization efforts happening across the country and globe, Akerna's MJ Freeway Cannabis Consulting team remains poised to assist clients in capitalizing on the opportunities these emerging states present."

"We are thrilled to have assisted clients to win every license applied for in four states," said Sheri Springer, Director of Consulting Service Sales at Akerna's MJ Freeway Cannabis Consulting Team. "These states had incredibly competitive markets, and our team's undefeated track record in them is a testament to their skills. With success in 18 states, we are a clear leader in the cannabis consulting space."

Akerna's MJ Freeway Cannabis Consulting team has 30+ years of combined experience in the medical and adult-use cannabis industry. The consulting team helps interested parties learn how to win a license, build, set up, open, operate, and scale a successful cannabis business and has completed applications in 18 different states with a highly successful track record. To learn more, visit: mjplatform.com/cannabis-consulting/team/

To request a consultation with the consulting team, visit: mjplatform.com/request-a-consultation/

For information on recent cannabis legalization and licensing, visit: info.mjplatform.com/cll-state-of-the-union-feb2022

About Akerna:

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $30 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.

The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, a leading cannabis infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics, Viridian Sciences and 365 Cannabis.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

