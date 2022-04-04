SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MBII, SUMR, MNDT, and WLL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) in connection with the proposed merger of MBII with Bioceres Solutions Corp. ("Bioceres"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of MBII common stock owned will be exchanged at closing for ordinary shares of Bioceres at a fixed ratio of 0.088, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $1.21 based upon Bioceres's April 1, 2022 closing price of $13.75. If you own MBII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mbii

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SUMR by Kids2, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SUMR shareholders will receive $12.00 in cash for each share of SUMR common stock owned. If you own SUMR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sumr

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MNDT by Google LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNDT shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of MNDT common stock owned. If you own MNDT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mndt

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) in connection with the proposed merger of WLL with Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, WLL shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis plus $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $92.80 based upon Oasis's April 1, 2022 closing price of $149.90. If you own WLL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wll

