NEWPARK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") announced today that G. Stephen Finley, who has served as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") since 2007, informed the Chairman of the Board that he has chosen not to stand for re-election and instead retire from the Board immediately following the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May 2022.

Anthony J. Best, Chairman of Newpark's Board of Directors, stated, "We would like to thank Steve for his many contributions to Newpark during his fifteen years of service as a member of the Board. Steve's leadership and invaluable insights, including more than a decade of service as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board from 2009 to 2021, were instrumental to the Company's transformation, as we navigated through multiple oil and gas industry downturns and strengthened the Company by reducing our debt while at the same time significantly expanding our presence in the utilities sector and other industrial markets. We wish Steve the very best in his retirement."

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

