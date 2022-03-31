The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) Chooses cQuant.io for Energy Portfolio Management

cQuant.io's advanced analytic toolset has aided SFPUC in efficiently meeting demand using more clean energy resources, ultimately empowering their residents and businesses to choose a sustainable future.

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) has chosen cQuant.io as their energy analytics vendor and partner. SFPUC's decision to work with cQuant came after evaluating their response to a "Request for Information", thorough investigation of the tools, and through the recommendation of a large strategic advisory and technical consultant.

cQuant.io - Energy Analytics, On Demand. (PRNewswire)

"cQuant.io is proud to provide value to an increasing set of load serving entities," said David Leevan, CEO of cQuant. "We are especially honored to be working with CleanPowerSF, a program of SFPUC, who are not only considering disadvantaged communities but are also choosing to carefully plan out their energy resources with the utilization of cutting-edge and sophisticated analytic tools."

"With cQuant, SFPUC is able to simulate risk factors within their portfolio, manage renewable assets, and determine uncertainty in customer demand," said Energy Analyst, Nicholas Varberg. "SFPUC has also taken full advantage of cQuant's "Collaborate" feature, allowing their internal teams to use the platform simultaneously and collaborate on analytic projects."

About cQuant.io

cQuant.io is an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. Specializing in Total Portfolio Analysis, cQuant's cloud-native platform enables physical asset, financial contract, market simulation and risk management analytics in one place. cQuant is the leader in analytics for renewable, storage and other clean energy technologies. cQuant's customers have greater insight into their financial forecasts and the drivers of value and risk in their business. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://cquant.io/.

Media Contact

Noelle Demo

1.888.313.0303

ndemo@cquant.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE cQuant.io