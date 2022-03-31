NEWLY REVISED BICSI CABLING INSTALLATION PROGRAM RELEASED

Structured Cabling Training and Certifications Available for all Skill Levels

TAMPA, Fla., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, announced the release of its newly revised ICT Cabling Installation Program today. The Installation Program is comprised of a technical manual, four progressive courses, and four subsequent certification exams. BICSI's reputation as the preeminent resource for the Connected World solidifies the globally recognized Installation Program as the best option for industry employers to train their employees, as well as for the next generation of ICT professionals looking to begin a rewarding career.

According to an August 2021 report by Allied Market Research, "[t]he global structured cabling market size was valued at $10.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $20.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030." With that increase in structured cabling projects comes a heightened need for professionally trained cabling installers and technicians.

BICSI certifications themselves are in high demand to grow an individual's personal career and earning potential. Employers seek out BICSI-certified ICT professionals for their subject matter expertise on structured cabling projects. Many scopes of work call specifically for BICSI-certified individuals to be included as part of the project bid. These certifications are a symbol of a professional's demonstrated expertise in the design and/or installation of ICT systems, and that certification is a hard-earned achievement gained through rigorous training and study of courses and associated publications produced by BICSI.

BICSI's Cabling Installation Program offers hands-on and application-focused training, as well as certifications. These are based on best practices and follow a clear career path accommodating all skill levels from beginner to expert installation experience.

Installer 1 (INST1)

For those with little to no experience in structured cabling installation, IN101: BICSI Installer 1 Training provides installers with the background knowledge and skills needed to function safely and effectively on the job and in accordance with the requirements, recommendations, and best practices. Passing the Installer 1 exam will award a nonrenewable certificate distinguishing the individual as a BICSI Installer 1 (INST1).

Installer 2, Copper (INSTC)

Next in the Installation career path is copper cabling training. IN225: Installer 2, Copper Training gives students a thorough look at the installation, termination and testing of copper cable. This includes copper transmission principles and general safety practices associated with copper cabling. Those passing the Installer 2, Copper examination will be awarded the BICSI Installer 2, Copper (INSTC) certification.

Installer 2, Optical Fiber (INSTF)

Installers progressing along this career path in the industry can then pursue the Installer 2, Optical Fiber (INSTF) certification. IN250: Installer 2, Optical Fiber Training gives students the knowledge needed to pull, terminate, splice, and test fiber cabling. The course includes topics on fiber transmission principles and general safety practices associated with working with fiber cabling.

Technician (TECH)

Progressing along the Installation career path will bring individuals to the Technician (TECH) certification. TE350: Technician Training helps learners make a smooth transition from being an individual contributing team member to leading a crew in a supervisor capacity. This course includes modules on cable termination, splicing, testing, and troubleshooting, as well as covering topics such as bonding and grounding (earthing), firestopping practices, and project management.

Once Technicians achieve the TECH certification, their career path can continue to advance their career with additional BICSI certifications like the Registered Telecommunications Project Manager (RTPM) or Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD).

All course and certification exam content is based on BICSI's Information Technology Systems Installation Methods Manual (ITSIMM). As the cornerstone of the Program, the ITSIMM is written by a team of skilled subject matter experts and is based on the latest ICT standards and best practices to produce the highest quality cabling installation projects.

"BICSI is super excited to release this updated Program and begin certifying the future cabling professionals of the world on the latest trends and technologies," said BICSI Chief Executive Officer John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS. "BICSI's certification process starts with our best-in-class training programs that provide the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to help emerging and current ICT professionals thrive in the rapidly evolving connected world."

Courses and certification exams are being held both in person and virtually. More information about BICSI's Cabling Installation Program can be found at bicsi.org/installation.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

