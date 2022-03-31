Inspira Technologies Releases Q4 & FY2021 Financial Results

RA'ANANA, Israel, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW), has released its financial results for 2021 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please click here ­­­­­to view the CEO update.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART system, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART is designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and spontaneously breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for invasive mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the CE or other required regulatory agencies.

