Betterleave Bereavement Launches Exclusive, Bereavement Benefit for Employees

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Betterleave Bereavement today announced the launch of its bereavement care platform for employers and health plans, built to support employees experiencing the death of a family member, friend, colleague, pet or pregnancy loss. Companies use Betterleave to help employees navigate the complex bereavement landscape with the help of care coordinators and top death care experts, products & services together in one place, saving time and money. Betterleave's program delivers bereavement care through personalized funeral, memorial and estate coordination, life & financial planning, and integrated grief resources.

"Betterleave is addressing a critical gap in employer support by offering a platform that equips HR partners and managers with the tools & insights to support employees experiencing bereavement" said Tracy Desmond, Head of Global Benefits, Wellbeing & Mobility at Airbnb.

Betterleave is the only comprehensive bereavement benefit for employees, disrupting how the market and employers are approaching bereavement leave & support for working families. By offering tech-enabled, personalized coordination through the Betterleave platform, companies are able to support the wellbeing of their employees.

"At a time when the best talent is looking for more, Betterleave is offering employers a way to demonstrate that they truly care about their employees," said Dana Zachgo Wright, Managing Director at MATH Venture Partners. "We are excited to be part of Betterleave's quest to modernize the death care industry."

While the death care industry continues to take steps forward, the majority of providers are still stuck in the past. The experience individuals have today is fragmented, expensive and time consuming–taking over 500 hours to settle affairs after the death of a loved one. Driven by the mission to make understanding and navigating death care effortless, Betterleave has created a platform to help with the administrative, financial, and emotional impact of bereavement.

"We believe that bereavement care is a core and essential component of health and wellbeing," said Cara McCarty, Founder & CEO, Betterleave. "We are not solving for a temporary need or trend, but a fact of life. Bereavement impacts all of us and we plan to drive meaningful, digital & sustained change to the industry."

Founded in 2022, Betterleave is backed by HR Leaders, Strive Ventures, Math Venture Partners, and The Fund.

