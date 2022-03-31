Anker Innovations Wins Six Red Dot Awards for Outstanding Product Design

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a leader in mobile charging technology and consumer electronics, announced today that it has been awarded the 2022 Red Dot Product Design award for six of its latest products under four of its consumer brands: Anker, eufy, Soundcore and Ankerwork. The Red Dot awards honor products that showcase creative and innovative design without sacrificing functionality and performance. Below is an overview of the Anker Innovations devices selected for the award.

Anker's new PowerConf H700, is the ultimate work-from-home headset. (PRNewswire)

Anker

Hub (8-in-1): -C Anker 655 USB This hub features a unique faux leather exterior, a braided nylon cable, and all-new Earthy White and Charcoal Gray color options. Its soft and sustainable PU material with leather texture wraps the minimalist-designed body. Packed with 8 expansion interfaces, the T-shaped connector cable saves space and reduces workspace clutter.

Soundcore

Soundcore Frames: The open-ear audio glasses by Soundcore deliver a convenient and comfortable way to enjoy music while maintaining awareness of the user's surroundings. The audio temples are designed for a universal fit, while the interchangeable frames and standardized quick-release hinges allow the users to easily switch between frame designs depending on their style and situation.

eufy Security

eufy Security Video Smart Lock: The eufy Video Smart Lock integrates fingerprint entry, video surveillance, two-way communications and a doorbell into a single DIY security solution. With a 2K resolution camera, facial recognition, intuitive fingerprint unlocking, and auto-lock functionality, the eufy Video Smart Lock incorporates best-in-class technology into a sleek, industrial design that is functional, yet stylish.

Ankerwork

Anker PowerConf H700: The AnkerWork PowerConf H700 represents an integrated solution for video conferencing. The headset features hybrid noise cancellation, automated meeting transcription, smart muting, and extended battery life into a lightweight, but sturdy design that users can comfortably wear all day.

Ankerwork B600 Video Bar: The AnkerWork PowerConf B600 is an all-in-one remote communication and collaboration video bar that is specially customized for personal workspaces. It declutters the desk space by combining four powerful functions: a high-definition conference camera, intelligent noise reduction microphone array, high-quality speakers, and built-in automated lighting. The B600 easily docks onto monitors or a tripod to make the user look and sound their very best.

Ankerwork PowerConf C200 & C202: The AnkerWork PowerConf C200 and C202 combine several devices into one streamlined solution for efficient and quality remote working. They seamlessly integrate a camera, speaker, and microphone into an all-in-one device that just requires one USB cable. The mic picks up and isolates vocal audio from inevitable background noises.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, Soundcore and now, AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

About the Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. In three disciplines, participants submit products, communication projects and brands as well as prototypes and concepts. The distinction "Red Dot" is an internationally recognised seal of excellent design. Additional information can be found at www.red-dot.org.

Press Contact:

pr@anker.com

Soundcore Frames come with a Pull and Plug quick release system, so consumers can easily swap out different styles. It also comes with up to 5.5 hours of playtime, but can be fast-charged using Soundcore's magnetic charger. (PRNewswire)

AnkerWork's new B600 video conferencing bar is the first all-in-one conferencing product to combine video, audio and lightning into a single plug and play solution. (PRNewswire)

Anker 655 USB-C Hub (8-in-1) (PRNewswire)

Ankerwork PowerConf C200 (PRNewswire)

Red Dot Product Design Award 2022 (PRNewswire)

eufy Security Video Smart Lock (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anker Innovations