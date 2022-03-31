ALIMENTATON COUCHE-TARD NAMED 2022 GALLUP EXCEPTIONAL WORKPLACE AWARD WINNER

LAVAL, QC, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Inspired by a "One Team" culture focused on putting its people and customers first, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. ("ACT"), a global leader in convenience and mobility, has received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA). This is the first time ACT has been honored as a winner of the GEWA, which recognizes the world's most engaged workplace cultures, and ACT is the only convenience retailer among this year's honorees.

Couche-Tard Logos (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As workplaces worldwide faced continuing historic upheaval, ACT stood out in its ability to engage and develop its people amid the disruption, Gallup found.

"Gallup's 2022 GEWA winners have steered their organizations through another unprecedented and challenging year. They didn't slow down or hit 'pause' during times of uncertainty. They stayed true to their organizational values. Gallup commends all of the 2022 GEWA winners for their resiliency, determination, and commitment to making their people a priority," said Jim Harter, Gallup's Chief Scientist of Workplace Management and Wellbeing.

The GEWA winners' ratio of engaged employees to actively disengaged employees is 13 times higher than the global average. Worldwide, only 20 percent of employees are engaged — that is, committed to their work and connected to their workplace — and just 34 percent of employees in the U.S. workforce are engaged.

The most recently completed Gallup employee engagement survey found 60 percent engagement among ACT employees.

"At Couche-Tard, we strive to foster an environment in which our team members feel valued, heard and respected, seize opportunities for their personal and professional growth and embrace their vital role in the growth and success of our business," said Ina Strand, Chief People Officer for ACT. "The Gallup employee engagement survey – that we call myVOICE – has become a tremendous tool for listening to the needs and concerns of our people and setting annual action plans to address them, and we are delighted to see our efforts recognized this year by our first-ever GEWA."

"To be recognized as a Gallup exceptional workplace among such prestigious global honorees is a proud moment for ACT," said Brian Hannasch, President and CEO of ACT. "Protecting and promoting ACT's winning culture is a top priority for us, and we have worked hard, together as One Team, to create a highly engaged workforce and company that has only become better and stronger through the challenges of recent years."

Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. According to Gallup, highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of GEWA winners and more about the selection process, visit the winners' page.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.