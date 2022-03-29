Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) will replace People's United Financial Inc. (NASD: PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASD: VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4.  S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) is acquiring People's United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 4, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Camden Property Trust

CPT

Real Estate


S&P 500

Deletion

People's United Financial

PBCT

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Matador Resources

MTDR

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Camden Property Trust

CPT

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Vir Biotechnology

VIR

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Matador Resources

MTDR

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

