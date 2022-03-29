Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc. Launches New Tulsa Location

TULSA, Okla., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc. launches its new Tulsa, Oklahoma location today. Founded in Oklahoma, Adaptation expands its footprint in the state, so that it may provide its personalized service to additional clients within the local area. By opening this new location, the Adaptation team can deliver upon its mission to build relationships of understanding with its clients and help them adapt to the challenges they face while guiding them towards their financial goals.

"Helping clients adapt in an ever-changing world is more than a catchy phrase to us. I've been helping my customers adapt for 38 plus years, and with all the continued economic change today, it is more important than ever that financial plans adapt along with the life changes in our client's journey. This expansion is imperative to continuing to serve our clients and community," says the Company's Founder and CEO Alan P. Niemann CLU, ChFC, AEP.

This expansion and the Tulsa team will be led by Jason Sauer. Sauer chose to join Adaptation because of the alignment of his values with the firm's values and mission. His leadership and unmatched work ethic that he learned from his parents and further developed during his extensive military career will help drive the office to success.

"I am very excited to serve the million and counting residents of Tulsa. I have looked for a firm that provides trusted, independent advice for my clients, and it took bringing Adaptation to Tulsa to make that happen. Our vision for the Tulsa community over the next decade is to empower families to achieve financial freedom through great leadership."

As a fiduciary advisor, Jason works with clients in many areas and focuses on asset protection and wealth generation. He and his team take on the role of empowering coaches, listening actively, and motivating them towards their goals. The entire Tulsa team is composed of advisors and representatives who were born, raised, and refined in Oklahoma with a combined 100+ years of experience in both insurance and investment industry.

About Adaptation Financial

Adaptation Financial, Inc is a Hybrid Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm with over $750MM of client assets under management. The firm currently has 7 office locations across 4 states and caters to individual investors. Securities are offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Financial planning services are through Adaptation Financial Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. Cambridge and Adaptation Financial Advisors are not affiliated.

Visit www.adaptfa.com or call 800-522-8727 to connect with an advisor in your area.

