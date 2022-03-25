Stanley Black & Decker Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) will broadcast its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The call will begin at 8:00AM ET.

A news release outlining the financial results will be distributed before the market opens on Thursday, April 28, 2022. A slide presentation which will accompany the call will be available at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com and will remain available after the call.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available through a live webcast on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, www.stanleyblackanddecker.com under the subheading "News & Events." The event can also be accessed by telephone within the US at (877) 930-8285, from outside the U.S. at +1 (253) 336-8297. Please use the conference identification number 4429246. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed on the "Investors" section of Stanley Black & Decker's website, or at (855) 859-2056 / +1 (404) 537-3406 using the passcode 4429246.

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is the world's largest tool company operating nearly 50 manufacturing facilities across America and more than 100 worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 60,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT, BLACK+DECKER, CRAFTSMAN, STANLEY, Cub Cadet, Hustler and Troy-Bilt. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Stanley Black & Decker Investor Contacts

Dennis Lange

Vice President, Investor Relations

(860) 827-3833

dennis.lange@sbdinc.com

Cort Kaufman

Senior Director, Investor Relations

(860) 515-2741

cort.kaufman@sbdinc.com

