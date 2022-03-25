Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting of Sartorius AG

GÖTTINGEN, Germany, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's virtual Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, the shareholders of Sartorius AG granted discharge to the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board and approved the boards' proposals by a large majority. They passed the resolution to pay dividends of 1,26 euros per preference share and 1.25 euros per ordinary share. The total amount disbursed will be 85.9 million euros. In the previous year, dividends were 0.71 euros per preference share and 0.70 euros per ordinary share.

Sartorius (PRNewsfoto/Sartorius AG) (PRNewswire)

During the regular election of shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board, shareholders re-elected Prof. David Raymond Ebsworth, Dr. jur. Daniela Favoccia, Dr. Lothar Kappich, Ms. Ilke Hildegard Panzer, and Prof. Dr. Klaus Rüdiger Trützschler. As Prof. Dr. Thomas Scheper was no longer available for a further term of office, the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting elected digital expert Frank Riemensperger to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative. Riemensperger, who holds a degree in computer science, held senior management positions at the consulting company Accenture for many years. The new Supervisory Board will serve for a term of five years.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the future development of the Sartorius Group. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Sartorius assumes no liability for updating such statements in light of new information or future events. This is a translation of the original German-language release. Sartorius shall not assume any liability for the correctness of this translation. The original German release is the legally binding version.

Additional documents for the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2022:

https://www.sartorius.com/en/company/investor-relations/sartorius-ag-investor-relations/shareholders-meeting

Additional links

Annual Report 2021

Current image files

Financial calendar

April 21, 2022: Publication of first-quarter figures (January to March 2022)

July 21, 2022: Publication of first-half figures (January to June 2022)

October 19, 2022: Publication of nine-month figures (January to September 2022)

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Follow Sartorius on Twitter @Sartorius_Group and on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696516/Sartorius_Logo.jpg

For any questions please contact:

Timo Lindemann

timo.lindemann@sartorius.com

+49 1709642070

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sartorius AG