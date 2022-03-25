InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Scratch the Back (KJD-103)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to scratch your back without reaching or asking for help," said an inventor, from Mt. Carmel, Tenn., "so I invented the NINNY ITCH. My design enables you to easily scratch hard-to-reach areas of the back."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to scratch the back. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it eliminates the need to struggle and strain. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals with limited mobility, elderly individuals, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KJD-103, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

