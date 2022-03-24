Yum China to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, "Yum China" or the "Company") today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 (4:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 4, 2022).

Yum China's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 (8:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 4, 2022).

A live webcast of the call may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p4o65n8v.

To join by phone, please register in advance of the conference through the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a passcode and a unique registrant ID.

Pre-registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3380199

Conference ID: 3380199

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the call ends until 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 (9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 11, 2022) and may be accessed by phone at the following numbers:

U.S.: 1 855 452 5696

Mainland China: 400 820 9035 or 800 988 0552

Hong Kong: +852 3051 2780

U.K.: 0808 234 0072

International: +61 2 9003 4211

Replay access code: 3380199

Additionally, earnings release, accompanying slides, a live webcast and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website http://ir.yumchina.com.

About Yum China Holdings, Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. is a licensee of Yum! Brands in mainland China. It has exclusive rights in mainland China to KFC, China's leading quick-service restaurant brand, Pizza Hut, the leading casual dining restaurant brand in China, and Taco Bell, a California-based restaurant chain serving innovative Mexican-inspired food. Yum China also owns the Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, East Dawning and COFFii & JOY concepts outright. In addition, Yum China has partnered with Lavazza to explore and develop the Lavazza coffee shop concept in China. The Company had 12,163 restaurants in over 1,600 cities at the end of February 2022.

In 2021, Yum China ranked # 363 on the Fortune 500 list and was named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. Yum China has also been selected as member of both Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): World Index and Emerging Market Index. In 2022, the Company was named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and was certified as a Top Employer 2022 in China by the Top Employers Institute, both for the fourth consecutive year. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801

E-mail: IR@yumchina.com

Media Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7510

E-mail: Media@yumchina.com

