VERMONT CREAMERY WINS THREE 2022 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CHEESE CONTEST AWARDS

Clover Blossom Honey Fresh Goat Cheese, Cremont and Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche Receive Prestigious Global Recognition

WEBSTERVILLE, Vt., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Creamery, a B Corp certified artisanal cheese and buttermaker known for its consciously crafted cultured butter, aged cheeses, culinary creams, sour cream, and nationwide #1 brand of fresh goat cheese, was recently honored in the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest with three awards. The Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche won Best in Class (1st) in the "Open Class: Soft Cheeses, Flavored" category. Its Cremont received third place in the "Surface Ripened Mixed Milk Cheese" category and the Clover Blossom Honey Fresh Goat cheese was awarded third place in the "Soft Goat's Milk Cheeses, Flavored with Sweet Condiments" category.

The World Championship Cheese Contest® is the world's premier technical cheese, butter, and yogurt competition with 2022 marking its 34th year after debuting in 1957 and occurring biennially. Known as one of the most respected and honored technical cheese and butter competitions and hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, a team of skilled technical judges evaluates the entries from all over the world on their flavor, body, texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and other appropriate attributes. With this year's contest receiving nearly 3,000 entries, each product starts from a maximum of 100 points and deductions are made for various defects found by the judging panel. The three highest scoring entries in each class are awarded a gold, silver, and bronze medal.

"The specialty cheese community is so meaningful to us and sharing this honor with such talented cheesemakers from around the world is humbling and gratifying," shared Adeline Druart, president of Vermont Creamery. "Winning awards across three categories is a special honor and shows the breadth of skill of our team, as well as our uncompromising approach to craftsmanship across our portfolio."

Vermont Creamery's trio of winners are long-standing industry and consumer favorites. Madagascar Vanilla Crème Fraîche, an exquisitely rich, slightly sweetened cultured cream with a delicious dose of Madagascar vanilla, has been recognized year after year in this contest, most notably winning Best in Class in 2020. Cremont, named for the "Cream of Vermont," is a double-cream soft-ripened aged cheese made with a blend of cow and goats' milk and cream, featuring a unique fudge-like texture, sweet cream notes, and wrinkly rind. The classic and mild fresh goat cheese, Clover Blossom Honey Fresh, is blended with sweet clover blossom honey.

Heading into its eighth year as a B Corp Certified business, Vermont Creamery continues to deliver on its promise to give back through serving its surrounding communities, paying competitive starting wages, supporting local economies, using on-farm produced renewable energy to power the creamery, advocating for progressive family-friendly benefits and supporting an established network of family farms.

About Vermont Creamery

Founded in 1984 and B Corp certified since 2014, Vermont Creamery is a pioneer of artisan cheese, winning countless national and international awards for their suite of cheeses and cultured dairy products, while supporting a network of family farms and promoting sustainable agriculture in the region. Ranked in June 2021 in the top 10% of most purposeful brands, according to the 2021 Purpose Power Index, Vermont Creamery is an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Dairy Cooperative Land 'O Lakes, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.vermontcreamery.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Vermont Creamery