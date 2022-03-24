SEWING INNOVATION WINS BEST OF THE BEST RED DOT DESIGN AWARD

PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 Receives Accolades for Design and Innovation

LA VERGNE, Tenn. , March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVP Worldwide's PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 sewing and embroidery machine has won the distinctive Red Dot Design Award for Product Design, one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design. The Machine received the ultra-prestigious Best of the Best Award. Less than one percent of the nominees are awarded that recognition. The jury selection takes place once a year in Essen, Germany, and consists of three main categories: Product Design, Brand & Communication Design, and Design Concept.

"We are thrilled and grateful that the PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 was chosen as a Red Dot award winner in the Product Design category. It's an honor to even be nominated and to win proves our R&D and design teams are delivering the most technologically advanced and beautiful machines for our customers. The innovative spirit at SVP Worldwide is unmatched, "says Dean Brindle, CMO of SVP Worldwide, the parent company of Pfaff.

The PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 is the first sewing machine ever to be engineered with Artificial Intelligence to perform and evolve in response to the sewist—to what and how they sew. In true AI fashion, the PFAFF® creative icon™ 2 is set up to continually chase perfection, getting smarter with each task, in bold, new ways. It eagerly awaits the sewist's voice commands and imagination, also making it one of the most technologically advanced machines in the industry. The beauty of the machine is also unmatched with clean, modern lines and smoothly designed accessories and attachments.

The Red Dot Award will be formally presented to SVP Worldwide on June 20, 2022, in Germany.

Brindle says the Creative Icon 2 features and technological breakthroughs defy imagination. "It is the world's first and only sewing machine to be controlled by speech recognition. Hands-free commands offer sewers more flexibility and creativity. The machine is able to work alongside the sewist and the large interactive tablet acts as a virtual assistant, customizing and assisting through the project. Artificial Intelligence capabilities are an amazing feat of technology combined with honoring the history of the craft. We are humbled and honored by this award."

ABOUT PFAFF®

With a celebrated history of superior design and engineering, PFAFF® sewing machines are the world's premier precision machines that sewists aspire to own. The PFAFF® brand has more than 150-years of sewing heritage that creates a climate for continued development and design of high-quality sewing and embroidery machines. Known as the perfector of the craft, PFAFF® machines deliver precision to the most demanding sewists by offering maximum control and customization. PFAFF® machines are catalysts for passionate sewers, producing the highest quality results in all aspects of sewing.

