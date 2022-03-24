Kingswood U.S. RIAs Consolidate under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors Brand

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., a network of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $3 billion in client assets, today announced it will consolidate its two SEC-registered RIAs, Benchmark Advisory Services, LLC and Kingswood Wealth Advisors, LLC, under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand to streamline back-office processes and regulatory oversight while delivering an improved experience to advisors and their clients.

Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S., said, "We continuously identify ways to improve efficiency and provide a competitive advantage for Kingswood's advisors. By bringing all our RIA-affiliated advisors under one unified registration, we can better focus on enhancing our platform while providing optimized operations and compliance solutions."

This consolidation comes as Kingswood U.S. continues to expand and attract additional advisors to its platform. These changes will allow the firm to create a better, more efficient service model that capitalizes on economies of scale.

Clients of advisors with Benchmark Advisory Services will experience a straightforward transition to KWA, and Benchmark advisors will continue to be the primary point of contact for their clients while all management and support remain unchanged. All Benchmark Advisory Services advisors will transition to KWA by the end of Q2 2022.

About Kingswood U.S.

Kingswood U.S. is a network of wealth management firms that includes two SEC-registered RIAs and two FINRA-licensed broker-dealers collectively overseeing more than $3 billion in assets, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services, designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. Together with our parent company, Kingswood Group, we combine the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm with the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. With over 200 advisors across the United States, Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

