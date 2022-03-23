PODCASTONE PARTNERS WITH ADORI LABS AS THE FIRST STREAMING AUDIO NETWORK TO UTILIZE ADORI'S PIONEERING YOUTUBE PODCAST VIDEO INTERFACE TECHNOLOGY

Announcement Comes on the Heels of YouTube's Recent Initiative to Fund Video Driven Podcasts for the Worldwide Streaming Giant

PodcastOne Debuts YouTube Episodes of The Steve Austin Show and Melissa Gorga On Display with plans for Barely Famous Featuring Dynamic Visual Elements Enabled by Adori

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adori Labs, a leading interactive audio platform and PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO), announced today that they have entered into an agreement that allows PodcastOne and its roster of top performing hosts to integrate unique visual elements into the podcasts they produce and distribute via YouTube becoming the first podcast network to utilize Adori's pioneering interface technology.

Adori's unique YouTube integration technology allows podcast hosts and networks to seamlessly import episodes from RSS feeds, enhance them with visual elements and upload enriched assets directly to YouTube. Adori's patented technology embeds contextual visuals, multi-format ads, AR experiences, buy buttons, polls, and other "call to action" features in the audio creating a more enhanced and richer listener experience. In creating visually enhanced podcasts, Adori's YouTube product provides additional monetization avenues for PodcastOne's slate of original programming, increased discoverability and SEO presence.

Adori co-founder and CEO, Nathan Iyer, said, "We are excited to partner with PodcastOne, the leading advertiser-supported on-demand digital audio network in the industry. Adori's technology can help to significantly increase their revenue and audience through YouTube, the fastest growing podcast listening platform in the world."

With over 500 episodes of The Steve Austin Show available via PodcastOne, the streamer's reinvention of classic episodes utilizing Adori's technology has introduced the well revered wrestling podcast to legions of new fans. Melissa Gorga On Display, a fan favorite of BravoPhiles, introduced new weekly episodes with exclusive content from Gorga to augment the show. Barely Famous, a newly launched podcast from Teen Mom to Mogul, Kail Lowry, continues to see rapid growth in download numbers and expects to launch Adori enhanced YouTube content in the coming weeks.

"At PodcastOne we continually search for avenues that allow our hosts to be more engaged with listeners, to offer unique experiences for our audiences and to create interactive environments that boost download numbers and attract new fans. Captivated audiences secure long-term success both for our hosts and for our advertisers," said Jim Ballas, Chief Technology Officer of PodcastOne.

PodcastOne is the first podcast network to utilize Adori's YouTube interface, joining Adori's global customers including leading content creators, publishers and networks.

About Adori Labs

Adori's patented technology helps increase monetization and engagement allowing content creators to modernize traditional audio by adding relevant visual and interactive elements such as links, social feeds, polls and e-commerce without changing the format or sacrificing quality. For publishers and advertisers, Adori provides attribution, click-through, purchases, and ad impressions providing deep measurement and new monetization possibilities for audio. iHeartRadio recently debuted their holiday special "Twas the Night Before Christmas" playlist which featured exclusive readings from artists including Michael Buble, Elton John, Bon Jovi and Carrie Underwood using Adori technology. Adori's end-to-end podcasting platform has global customers including leading content creators, publishers, and networks. Adori recently launched "Gateway To YouTube" a consumer-facing application built on its platform that creates and publishes visually enhanced podcasts to YouTube. The company is based in Santa Clara, CA with a globally distributed team, and is supported by early-stage VCs, angel investors, and experienced advisors. For sales and demo enquiries, please contact hello@adorilabs.com .

About PodcastOne



PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveOne umbrella. Amassing more than 2.48 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull'' Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Kail Lowry, Melissa Gorga, Dr. Drew, Jay Cutler, Michael Irvin, Robert Horry, Dr. Gundry and top-rated true crime shows including Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All the Time Unsolved, This is MONSTERS, Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveOne's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveOne, Inc.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. As of March 1, 2022, the Company has accrued a paid and free membership base of over 2.1 million**, streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, nearly 270 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio , React Presents , Gramophone Media , Palm Beach Records , Custom Personalization Solutions, LiveXLive, PPVOne and PodcastOne , which generates more than 2.48 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across its stable of top-rated podcasts. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit www.liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @liveone .

Forward-Looking Statements



All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition, spin-out, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2022, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

** Included in the total number of paid members for the reported periods are certain members which are the subject of a contractual dispute. LiveOne is currently not recognizing revenue related to these members.

