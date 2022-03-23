The Krewe of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake Celebrates Mardi Gras with Festive New Orleans Flair

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Market Street East Lake brought the lively spirit and festivity of Mardi Gras to the residents, families and friends of their upscale senior living community. Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is an innovative and artfully designed memory care community meeting the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

At Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake residents delight in the sights, sounds and tastes of the Mardi Gras Carnival. Market Street East Lake honors seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia by stimulating the senses with the goal of re-experiencing memories. (PRNewswire)

Market Street East Lake transformed into a New Orleans themed attraction befitting the Mardi Gras Carnival season. The walls were adorned with traditional Mardi Gras décor in brightly colored purples, golds and greens with feathers, doubloons, costume masks, and oodles of plastic beads strewn about the rooms. Party-goers donned their masquerade masks and feather boas for dancing to the jazz tunes of Ray Auclaire while the culinary team delivered traditional Cajun fare of creole calamari, muffuletta sandwiches, beignets and King cake!

"Recreating the experience of traditional holidays such as Mardi Gras, is a critical element for seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia to connect to cherished memories in the past," says Sheila Kynion, Executive Director of Market Street East Lake. "Our Market Street team purposefully introduces specific sights, sounds, and tastes to stimulate our resident's senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories."

Market Street Memory Care recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake is conveniently located at 833 East Lake Road North in Tarpon Springs. For information, contact the community at 727-477-8837 or visit www.marketstreetresidence.com.

