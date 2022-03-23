Trailblazing multi-beam terminal is the first-ever antenna able to simultaneously connect with satellites in all orbits, unleashing a new age in connectivity

Isotropic Systems' first-of-its-kind terminal completes simultaneous, full performance, multi-link trials across all orbits Trailblazing multi-beam terminal is the first-ever antenna able to simultaneously connect with satellites in all orbits, unleashing a new age in connectivity

READING, England and WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotropic Systems, the leading multi-link satellite ground terminal provider, announces that it has completed all tests demonstrating that its multi-link terminal can connect to satellites in LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, simultaneously. The tests ensured continuous, full aperture performance across all links to multiple orbits, enabling full multiplication and aggregation of data connectivity.

Isotropic Systems’ first-of-its-kind terminal completes simultaneous, full performance, multi-link trials across all orbits (PRNewswire)

This announcement follows a series of field tests in various situations, including high-speed links with LEO satellites and simultaneous connections between MEO and GEO satellites for both commercial and military scenarios. The tests with the U.S. Army were part of the U.S. Air Force's innovative Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI) program and demonstrated the terminal's unique abilities to maintain connectivity under challenging Military conditions. Separate tests with Telesat and SES confirmed the terminals' effectiveness across all satellite orbits with a range of civil and commercial applications. With the technology now proven, Isotropic Systems is expected to unlock unparalleled connectivity and significant enterprise opportunities for end-users.

To date, it has only been possible to connect to a single satellite at a time, obstructing users from harnessing the full capabilities of satellites. Never achieved before and with the potential to reshape the communications industry, Isotropic Systems' terminal simultaneously connects to different satellites in separate orbits with a single antenna, without any comprise in the performance of each link. Re-defining the global satellite ecosystems, the multi-beam antenna offers limitless connectivity across a range of sectors, including government, defence, maritime, enterprise and aerospace.

John Finney, Isotropic Systems Founder and CEO, said: "Our next-gen multi-beam antenna has shown its full potential to unlock a new age of multi-orbit connectivity. With thousands of satellite constellations launching in the coming years, our technology is critical to unlocking the full benefits of the enhanced broadband connectivity."

"We have completed various rigorous tests on the defence front by demonstrating our multi-beam and orbit capabilities with the U.S. Army and have also demonstrated unique multi-orbit connectivity alongside Telesat, SES and others."

"We are thrilled to provide the unprecedented capability of meshing networks without comprising efficiency, preparing ourselves for our product launch later this year."

About Isotropic Systems

With offices in the UK and U.S., Isotropic Systems is developing the world's first multi-service, high-bandwidth, low power, fully integrated high throughput terminals designed to support the satellite industry to 'reach beyond' traditional markets and acquire new customers with a full suite of high throughput services. The company's team of industry experts and scientists has pioneered several firsts in satellite terminal design resulting in a line of terminals that are customizable to meet the performance, cost and power requirements of countless applications – from the most complex government defence systems and mobile backhaul solutions capable of extending 5G, to next-gen connected experiences aboard commercial airliners, cruise ships, offshore rigs, and even small fishing boats at sea.

Investors in Isotropic Systems include Boeing HorizonX Global Ventures, SES and Promus Ventures through its Luxembourg based space investment fund, Orbital Ventures, Seraphim Capital, Firmament Ventures, Space Angels and family office investors such as Waterlow Management Limited. Further information is available at www.isotropicsystems.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771642/Isotropic_Systems.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808814/Isotropic_Logo.jpg

Isotropic Systems Ltd logo (PRNewsfoto/Isotropic Systems Ltd) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Isotropic Systems