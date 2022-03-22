Princess Cruises Expands Sales Leadership, Welcomes Almaguer and Roig as Top Executives

Cal Almaguer Named Sr Vice President, Sales and Service Strategy and Operations

Carmen Roig Joins Princess as Vice President of Sales

Two New Executives Strengthens Travel Agency Sales Efforts and Service Excellence

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises today announced a significant enhancement to its sales and service operation with the addition of two seasoned cruise travel trade executives. Cal Almaguer, a 38-year veteran of the cruise and travel industry, has joined the world's leading international cruise line in the new role of senior vice president, sales and service strategy and operations, along with Carmen Roig who is joining Princess as its new vice president of sales.

Cal Almaguer joins Princess as senior vice president, sales and service strategy and operations (PRNewswire)

"The addition of two exceptional sales, service and operations leaders like Cal and Carmen demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class service to the travel trade while modernizing the Princess omni-channel sales capabilities that will expose Princess to broader audiences and drive cruise bookings," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "Under their leadership, Princess will elevate sales performance through unmatched trade relations and the deployment of new sales tool innovations in partnership with our Princess Experience and Innovation development team."

Almaguer brings extensive cruise and travel industry sales experience as well as contact center expertise following his more than 20 years with Disney Destinations, and he will oversee all Princess sales and vacation product distribution channels as well as the company's contact center operations, reporting directly to Princess President John Padgett. Almaguer previously led the domestic sales force supporting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, Adventures by Disney, and Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii, and also ran operations for Disney's contact centers and travel company operations. His extensive cruise background also has included sales roles with Norwegian Cruise Line and Windstar Cruises, prior to joining Disney Cruise Line as a member of the launch team.

"Cal's impressive career leading critical sales channels for some of the most dynamic vacation companies in the world is built on his passion for exceptional guest experience, belief in the power of the travel agency community and omnichannel consumer engagement," said Padgett. "His deep understanding of the travel trade and enduring relationships, coupled with his extensive contact center experience make him the right strategic leader for our increasing sales efforts."

"It's an honor to be a part of the Princess brand, which is clearly at the forefront of guest experience innovation," said Almaguer. "My focus will be to expand the principals of the Princess MedallionClass experience grounded in personalized and hassle-free service to all consumer and travel trade interactions."

Joining Almaguer will be Roig, a venerable industry sales, marketing and community leader who now will direct Princess's trade relationships, lead business development teams, and also serve as the sales authority across all Princess sales modalities including web, contact centers and onboard. In addition, Roig will bring new and innovative products and services to the trade that will enhance trade earning potential and expand Princess brand consumer demand. After more than 30 years of marketing, sales, and cruise industry experience, including the past six heading marketing and sales for Crystal Cruises, she is returning to the Carnival Corporation family after beginning her career with Carnival Cruise Line in 1981. Roig also previously held sales roles with Azamara Club Cruises and Costa Cruises.

"Carmen's proven track record of developing and implementing fully integrated and multi-dimensional sales and marketing campaigns with key accounts as well as leading high-performance teams matches perfectly with our desire to further energize our trade and overall sales efforts," said Almaguer. "With Carmen at the helm, Princess is strongly positioned to elevate sales strategies, intensify channel engagement and maximize revenue productivity."

After 29 years with Princess, seven of those overseeing travel agency sales, John Chernesky will become a Princess brand champion, a role that blends his considerable experience, industry relationships and media influence with his passion for social media and promotion. An early adopter and leader in the application of social media tools to maintain channel relationships, Chernesky will now be fully focused on heralding the Princess brand to consumers and trade with continuous social media engagement and activation at special events and new product launches.

"John's unique ability to engage, inform and entertain both guests and travel industry partners alike, developed through many years sailing on Princess ships and managing travel agency sales makes him the perfect choice for a brand champion with a voice naturally infused with credibility and authenticity," Padgett said.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols .

Carmen Roig joins Princess as vice president of sales (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises