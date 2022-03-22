New DDN Storage Appliance Doubles Performance for NVIDIA DGX AI Solutions and Speeds Up Analytics and Machine Learning in the Cloud by 100%

Next-Generation Flash and Hybrid DDN A3I AI400X2 Storage Appliances Deliver Enhanced Efficiency and Usability for NVIDIA DGX POD, DGX SuperPOD, and Enterprise AI Data Workloads

CHATSWORTH, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced its next-generation flash and hybrid data platforms for NVIDIA DGX POD™ and DGX SuperPOD™ AI, analytics and deep learning computing infrastructure.

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure. (PRNewsfoto/DataDirect Networks (DDN)) (PRNewswire)

Powering thousands of NVIDIA DGX™ systems , including NVIDIA's Selene and Cambridge-1 DGX SuperPOD systems, DDN offers a broad range of optimized AI data storage solutions for applications such as autonomous vehicles, natural language processing, financial modeling, drug discovery, academic research, and government security.

The DDN A3I® AI400X2 system delivers real-world performance of more than 90 GB/s and 3 million IOPS to an NVIDIA DGX A100 system. Available with 250TB and 500TB all-NVMe usable capacity, and with the ability to scale orders of magnitude more, the DDN AI400X2 is the world's most performing and efficient building block for AI infrastructures.

"DDN has been a market leader in AI, analytics and machine learning for many years and our collaboration with NVIDIA is leading the industry in performance, efficiency and ease of management at any scale," said Dr. James Coomer, vice president of products, DDN. "With our next-generation flash and hybrid DDN AI400X2 storage systems, we are effectively doubling performance, improving ease of use and greatly expanding support for all AI users globally."

NVIDIA DGX systems with DDN storage solutions have been implemented successfully by IT organizations worldwide. In 2021, DDN delivered more than 2.5 exabytes of AI, analytics and deep learning flash and hybrid storage solutions in the cloud and customers' data centers. DDN expects to achieve significant growth in its AI business in 2022.

"NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD provides enterprises with a proven, turnkey AI infrastructure solution for powering their most transformative work," said Charlie Boyle, vice president, DGX systems, NVIDIA. "From compute to networking to storage, every element of a DGX SuperPOD is selected to ensure it provides powerful performance, and DDN storage keeps pace with the needs of the most demanding AI workloads."

DDN is working closely with NVIDIA on next-generation Reference Architecture documents that integrate DDN AI400X2 appliances with NVIDIA DGX A100 systems. Customers will be able to quickly deploy and scale AI turnkey systems using standard DGX POD and DGX SuperPOD configurations. Backed by NVIDIA's leadership in accelerated computing and DDN's leadership in AI data management at scale, these integrated systems will deliver the fastest path to AI implementation to customers across market segments and industries.

DDN at NVIDIA GTC 2022

DDN will present at NVIDIA GTC during sessions highlighting how best to implement secure and highly efficient integrated systems that deliver the highest value in AI, analytics and deep learning applications across industries and use cases. Click here for more information about DDN at GTC.

Supporting Resources

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise at Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government, and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions, the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient, and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

