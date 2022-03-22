IVEXSOL ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iVexSol, Inc., a lentiviral vector manufacturing company is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Brown as Senior Vice President of Operations.

Mr. Brown brings over 30 years of experience in clinical and commercial operations in the biopharmaceutical industry and Cell and Gene Therapies (CGTs). Prior to joining iVexSol he was a Partner with BW Design Group, where he directed specialized teams for engineering, construction, and validation for a variety of biologics and CGT projects. Mr. Brown has also held leadership roles in global facilities and operations with Bristol-Myers Squibb's radionuclide division and led Technical Services at AstraZeneca, where his responsibilities included tech transfer, scale up, and regulatory submissions for clinical and commercial manufacturing of small molecule formulations for parenteral and sterile products. He graduated from University of Warwick's, Business Process Management program and holds a B.Sc. in Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.

"Sean's depth and breadth of experience in leading manufacturing operations for a variety of products is truly impressive and we are fortunate to have attracted such a talented leader," said iVexSol co-founder & CEO Rod Rietze. "We welcome him to our executive leadership team and look forward to working closely with him as we bring our manufacturing operations online and begin meeting our clients' vector needs."

"I am very honored to join an accomplished leadership team responsible for delivering transformational technology and operational innovations to dramatically improve lentiviral vector supply accelerating patient care for unmet medical needs," said Mr. Brown. "iVexSol will deliver important scientific advancements to our customers that will establish secure and reliable supply to the market."

About iVexSol

iVexSol, Inc. is a viral vector manufacturing company founded on a proprietary, next-generation, stable lentiviral vector production process that transforms the way these essential gene-delivery vehicles are made. Our Intelligent ManufacturingTM platform ensures the robust and reliable production of high quality, high-titer vector by generating a clonally derived Master Cell Bank of stable vector-producing cells for the production of your gene of interest. Expansion, harvest and release of a vial from your bank enables us to deliver ready-to-use vector "on demand (i.e., within weeks, not months of your order), preserving and accelerating your clinical development timeline.

