Charitable Foundation Launches Fund to Help LGBTQ+ Ukrainian Refugees Reach Safe Havens Outside of Eastern Europe

Campaign kicks off with fundraiser at popular bar Number Nine in DC on Saturday April 2nd

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation Inc. (www.matthewsiegal.com), a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in the Washington, DC area, today announced the creation of a special fund to help LGBTQ+ Ukrainians find refuge in welcoming countries in Western Europe and North America.

Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit based in North Bethesda, Maryland (PRNewswire)

The Foundation's chairman, Matt Siegal , has pledged to match donations to the fund on a 5:1 basis, up to $50,000 .

Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to the Foundation's LGBTQ+ Ukrainian Refugee Fund can visit https://matthewsiegal.com/lgbtq-ukrainian-fund. The Foundation's chairman, Matt Siegal, has pledged to match donations to the fund on a 5:1 basis, up to $50,000.

The fundraising campaign will kick off in DC on April 2nd at 5pm with an event at Number Nine (http://www.numberninedc.com), a popular bar located in Logan Circle. 100% of funds raised for the campaign will go to NGOs that are actively working to evacuate LGBTQ+ refugees from Ukraine. Number Nine has donated use of the venue, and the kickoff event entertainers have all donated their services. Tickets to the April 2nd fundraiser at Number Nine are $25 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.

"The crisis in Ukraine has brought misery to all citizens. LGBTQ+ Ukrainians, however, have the added danger of possible discrimination if they seek refuge in popular Eastern European destinations such as Poland and Hungary," said Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation chairman, Matt Siegal. "We're raising funds to enable local NGOs to help evacuate people to welcoming countries in Western Europe and North America."

According to the BBC, "around 100 towns and regions across Poland, nearly a third of the country, have passed resolutions declaring themselves free of "LGBT ideology".

ABOUT MATTHEW SIEGAL GOODWORX FOUNDATION INC.

Matthew Siegal Goodworx™ Foundation is a North Bethesda, Maryland-based 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded primarily by serial entrepreneur and investor Matt Siegal. Past grant recipients include Elton John AIDS Foundation, Casa Ruby, The Doe Fund, and Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matthew Siegal Goodworx Foundation, Inc.