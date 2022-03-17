U.S. Navy Selects Leidos for Undersea Warfare Systems Contract

RESTON, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced it has been awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Navy's Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) to support the service's undersea warfare systems. This single-award, Seaport Next Generation (NxG) task order has a total estimated value of $84 million. It includes a one-year base period, as well as four one-year options. Work will be performed in Virginia and Japan.

"Ensuring our sailors have the most advanced capabilities to defeat advancing threats is a top priority for our company," said Will Johnson, Leidos Senior Vice President, Logistics and Mission Support. "We look forward to continuing our longstanding support of the Program Executive Office Undersea Warfare Systems as they work to keep the seas open and free."

Through this contract, Leidos will provide operations and maintenance (O&M) crews aboard United States Naval Ship (USNS) Tactical Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance (T-AGOS) platforms and contract vessels. Additionally, the company will provide a cadre of Field Support Team (FST) engineers to provide engineering, logistics and technical support to the Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS) fleet and IUSS (Integrated Undersea Surveillance System) Operations Support Center (IOSC).

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

