UPTOWN MAGAZINE CELEBRATES BLACK LOVE IN FILM AND TELEVISION DURING LEXUS UPTOWN HONORS HOLLYWOOD

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe from the Hit TV Series "Soul Food," Among Those Being Honored

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Uptown Magazine, Lexus developed the annual pre-Oscar, invitation-only, "Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood" black-tie affair to establish a legacy of recognizing Black Excellence in entertainment by bringing together the industry's most prolific Black creators, writers, producers, filmmakers and actors to pay tribute to the contributions of Black talent in Hollywood . On March 23 at the Sunset Room Hollywood, the brands collaborate again to proudly celebrate Black Love in film and television.

Lexus's Uptown Honors Celebrate Black Love in Film and Television

"There is something special about seeing Black Love on television and in films," said Len Burnett Jr., co-founder, CEO of Uptown Media Ventures. "Now, more than any other time in Hollywood, Black Love is being embraced and accepted by film studios and audiences of all ages. It is time to remember and celebrate those actors and couples who broke barriers for Black Love to be accepted. At the same time, we also want to celebrate the actors and couples who are displaying Black Love in real life and on the big screen."

Married Black Hollywood couples Nicole Ari Parker ("And Just Like That") and her husband Boris Kodjoe ("Station 19") will be honored along with Salli Richardson Whitfield ("The Gilded Age" producer/director) and husband Dondre Whitfield ("Queen Sugar"). Legendary acting and married couple Ruby Dee and Ozzie Davis will be honored posthumously, along with actors Diahann Carroll and Sidney Poitier, for their 1961 movie "Paris Blues." Other honorees include Nicole and Jeff Friday, founders of The American Black Film Festival, and Codie Elaine Oliver and Tommy Oliver, married producers of the "Black Love" TV series.

"Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood showcases the best aspects of Black life in film and television," said Mia Phillips, Senior Manager, Lexus Advertising and Media. "We are proud to support an event that is dedicated to consistently displaying positive images of Black culture, including, and most importantly, love."

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., PT with interviews on the red carpet. For media inquiries, contact Damali Hill of PRecise Communications at damali@precisecomm.net or call 281-947-2447.

For more details on the "Lexus Uptown Honors Hollywood," visit www.uptownmagazine.com .

About UPTOWN Magazine:

Founded in 2004, UPTOWN is the only luxury lifestyle brand that targets the Affluent African American (AAA) Market. UPTOWN Magazine affords luxury purveyors the broadest access to this highly sought-after audience. Uptown offers both traditional and innovative strategies across multiple platforms including UPTOWN Magazine UptownMagazine.com, the interactive website, signature events, and its soon-to-launch digital channel Uptown EXP.

About Lexus:

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

