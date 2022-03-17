Two years in: Housing market transformed by prices, lack of inventory

A sea change in housing has occurred over the course of the pandemic, but demand remains strong
- Inventory fell in February, breaking with past yearly trends, and now stands at 48% below 2020.
- Home value appreciation is quickly increasing, making the typical home worth 32% more than in 2020.
- Rent prices have reversed from a cooling trend; a one-year lease now would cost nearly $3,400 more than one signed two years ago.
- Zillow expects appreciation to peak at 22% in May before returning to 17% by February 2023.
SEATTLE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years into the pandemic, the U.S. housing market is virtually unrecognizable from its previous state, with nearly half the number of homes for sale, prices higher by one-third and rising, and rents hundreds of dollars more a month, Zillow®'s latest monthly market report1 shows.
None of that has curtailed demand, with listed properties flying off the market and sales stronger than before the pandemic.
"We've seen strong demand for homes and prices rising at previously unfathomable rates. A wave of millennial and baby boomer buyers have depleted housing inventory that was never really replenished following the Great Recession," said Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud.
Lack of inventory is driving these historic price hikes. There are roughly 730,000 houses currently for sale in the U.S., compared to 1.4 million in February 2020.
Historically, inventory has generally bottomed out in December and then rebounded as sellers listed their houses in preparation for prime spring shopping season. This year, supply continues to dwindle into the new year. Total inventory in February is 11.9% lower than in January.
Of the 50 largest U.S. metros, those with the largest inventory deficit since 2020 are Raleigh (-69.7%), Hartford (-63%), Providence (-61.8%) and Miami (-61%). Those seeing the smallest decrease are San Francisco (-7.8%), San Jose (-17.9%) and Austin (-26.9%).
The typical U.S. home value is now $331,533, up 32.4%, or $81,000, compared to February 2020, and is 20.3% higher than last year — another in a long line of new records for annual appreciation. February 2020 presented a much more standard 3.7% annual growth.
The rate at which prices are rising is accelerating as well, with month over month appreciation up to 1.6%, up from a low of 1.2% in November.
"Builders are working feverishly to get new construction and move-in ready homes on the market, but it's going to take time for inventory to rise enough to curb runaway price growth," Bachaud said. "Homeowners may be worried about rising interest rates, since they make a new mortgage considerably more expensive. But many of them are sitting on a large sum of equity that could sway them to get off the fence, bringing new inventory to the market this spring."
Looking ahead, Zillow economists expect annual home value growth to continue to accelerate through the spring, peaking at 22% in May before gradually slowing to 17.8% by February 2023. Sales in 2022 are forecast to rise 4.8% above those in 2021, which was the best year for sales since 2006.
Extremely strong demand finds that the houses that do get listed are scooped up in just 11 days, six days faster than in February 2021 and a full 25 days faster than in 2020.
Despite the challenging shopping environment, sales are still brisk for this time of year. More homes transacted last month than in either February 2019 or February 2020, though sales are 11% lower than in 2021. Sales generally slow through March before taking off in April, and the data shows that now.
Rent prices reversed from a cooling trend in January, shooting up 1.1% from last month and 17% from last year. Typical rent across the U.S. is now $1,883 per month, $283 per month higher than in February 2020. Rent growth was slow in 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic, but it skyrocketed in 2021.
The largest monthly rent hikes among major metros were in Buffalo (2.3%), New Orleans (2.2%) and Miami (1.9%). Only Las Vegas and Birmingham saw monthly declines, at 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.
Metropolitan
Zillow
ZHVI –
ZHVI –
Median
Inventory–
Zillow
ZORI –
United States
$331,533
32.4%
1.6%
11
-47.7%
$1,883
17.6%
New York, NY
$582,684
21.3%
0.8%
37
-45.0%
$2,860
8.3%
Los Angeles–
$892,558
30.4%
1.4%
12
-40.1%
$2,816
13.6%
Chicago, IL
$296,053
22.3%
0.9%
19
-49.3%
$1,797
8.1%
Dallas–Fort
$361,270
39.6%
2.4%
16
-47.3%
$1,699
21.4%
Philadelphia,
$318,035
26.6%
0.8%
13
-40.7%
$1,742
12.8%
Houston, TX
$287,957
29.6%
1.5%
13
-43.0%
$1,518
12.6%
Washington,
$536,402
21.9%
0.9%
8
-34.8%
$2,120
7.6%
Miami–Fort
$410,781
34.7%
1.9%
17
-61.0%
$2,871
36.9%
Atlanta, GA
$353,691
43.1%
2.0%
9
-52.1%
$1,867
28.4%
Boston, MA
$624,600
25.8%
1.2%
9
-50.6%
$2,702
5.5%
San Francisco,
$1,426,520
25.8%
1.6%
11
-7.8%
$3,084
0.7%
Detroit, MI
$232,216
27.8%
1.2%
11
-43.1%
$1,371
19.0%
Riverside, CA
$555,853
43.6%
2.1%
12
-45.9%
$2,537
31.0%
Phoenix, AZ
$442,976
55.3%
2.0%
12
-28.3%
$1,884
35.4%
Seattle, WA
$747,353
39.9%
1.8%
5
-33.7%
$2,160
11.4%
Minneapolis–
$363,306
22.7%
1.0%
18
-32.2%
$1,596
7.3%
San Diego, CA
$880,414
44.0%
2.4%
7
-47.2%
$2,778
22.4%
St. Louis, MO
$230,414
25.7%
1.4%
7
-50.7%
$1,214
15.2%
Tampa, FL
$341,997
49.7%
2.3%
6
-54.5%
$1,999
37.1%
Baltimore, MD
$360,956
21.6%
0.9%
10
-46.7%
$1,769
14.1%
Denver, CO
$614,138
35.9%
1.9%
5
-58.4%
$1,885
15.1%
Pittsburgh, PA
$206,604
26.8%
1.4%
25
-40.9%
$1,310
10.1%
Portland, OR
$558,513
31.4%
1.5%
7
-43.2%
$1,796
14.2%
Charlotte, NC
$353,106
43.7%
2.2%
5
-47.9%
$1,719
23.1%
Sacramento, CA
$595,005
36.7%
1.6%
8
-35.4%
$2,212
20.5%
San Antonio, TX
$315,208
33.5%
1.7%
13
-49.1%
$1,396
18.8%
Orlando, FL
$354,569
37.0%
2.2%
7
-44.1%
$1,905
26.8%
Cincinnati, OH
$246,825
30.6%
1.2%
5
-40.7%
$1,419
15.5%
Cleveland, OH
$204,808
29.2%
1.2%
11
-59.6%
$1,257
15.2%
Kansas City, MO
$273,455
30.8%
1.8%
5
-39.1%
$1,256
16.0%
Las Vegas, NV
$416,647
41.9%
2.5%
8
-42.1%
$1,805
32.9%
Columbus, OH
$279,883
29.5%
1.4%
4
-35.3%
$1,377
16.4%
Indianapolis, IN
$254,810
35.2%
1.8%
5
-33.2%
$1,396
20.8%
San Jose, CA
$1,629,819
29.7%
2.5%
12
-17.9%
$3,059
1.7%
Austin, TX
$573,123
68.6%
2.5%
22
-26.9%
$1,798
22.1%
Virginia Beach, VA
$308,186
25.3%
1.0%
19
-48.0%
$1,538
19.9%
Nashville, TN
$416,472
43.1%
2.6%
5
$1,774
22.6%
Providence, RI
$426,226
32.9%
1.0%
12
-61.8%
$1,809
23.2%
Milwaukee, WI
$257,144
25.8%
1.0%
34
-48.6%
$1,179
10.5%
Jacksonville, FL
$334,960
43.1%
2.3%
8
-53.2%
$1,719
30.6%
Memphis, TN
$216,710
34.9%
1.8%
16
-39.0%
$1,478
26.8%
Oklahoma City, OK
$204,073
26.6%
1.4%
6
-41.3%
$1,271
16.5%
Louisville–Jefferson
$230,178
25.1%
1.1%
8
-35.7%
$1,196
14.9%
Hartford, CT
$302,469
27.1%
0.9%
15
-63.0%
$1,546
14.7%
Richmond, VA
$313,876
24.7%
1.1%
6
-46.3%
$1,487
17.8%
New Orleans, LA
$258,775
23.6%
1.1%
8
-49.8%
$1,492
22.2%
Buffalo, NY
$230,368
31.0%
1.0%
12
-47.6%
$1,132
15.7%
Raleigh, NC
$420,228
46.3%
2.6%
5
-69.7%
$1,672
22.4%
Birmingham, AL
$227,149
29.4%
1.4%
8
-44.4%
$1,279
16.7%
Salt Lake City, UT
$575,579
47.9%
2.6%
7
-57.7%
$1,629
24.0%
*Table ordered by market size
1 The Zillow Real Estate Market Report is a monthly overview of the national and local real estate markets. The reports are compiled by Zillow Research. For more information, visit www.zillow.com/research. The data in the Zillow Real Estate Market Report are aggregated from public sources by a number of data providers for 931 metropolitan and micropolitan areas, dating back to 2000. All current monthly data at the national, state, metro, city, ZIP code and neighborhood levels can be accessed at www.zillow.com/research/data.
