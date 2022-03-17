SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MNDT, WLL, ATVI, and TEN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of MNDT by Google LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNDT shareholders will receive $23.00 in cash for each share of MNDT common stock owned. If you own MNDT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mndt

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) in connection with the proposed merger of WLL with Oasis Petroleum Inc. ("Oasis"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, WLL shareholders will receive 0.5774 shares of Oasis plus $6.25 in cash for each share of Whiting common stock owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $90.01 based upon Oasis's March 16, 2022 closing price of $145.06. If you own WLL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/wll

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of ATVI by Microsoft Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, ATVI shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of ATVI common stock owned. If you own ATVI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/atvi

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TEN by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TEN's shareholders will receive $20.00 in cash for each share of TEN common stock owned. If you own TEN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ten

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP