Sera-Brynn Named a StateRAMP-Registered Assessor

CHESAPEAKE, Va., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sera-Brynn, LCC, a recognized leader in cybersecurity compliance and cyber risk management, announced it is now one of the 31 select StateRAMP-registered third party assessment organizations (3PAOs).

Sera-Brynn is now certified to help cloud service providers (CSPs) who want to deliver services to state, local, territory and tribal (SLTT) governments develop implementation programs to adopt cybersecurity and privacy controls that will meet the recognized NIST 800-53 Rev 4 standard. Sera-Brynn can also provide on-going continuous monitoring, and assessment and advisory services so state and local governments can save time and money while improving their cybersecurity posture and ensuring their cloud data is protected.

StateRAMP provides a common cloud security certification method for states with a "do once, serve many" approach for contractors. StateRAMP stores, maintains, and publishes the security status of CSPs and is available to all SLTT governments for verification and continuous monitoring reporting. StateRAMP is based on the federal cybersecurity compliance standard, Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

"With the current national focus on cybersecurity due to the demonstrated ongoing global threat from nation-states and associated criminal cyber activities, we are ready to help those companies who offer critical cybersecurity and other cloud services to meet their compliance goals," said Rob Hegedus, Sera-Brynn CEO. "StateRAMP gives state, local, territory and tribal governments the peace of mind of knowing their organizational and constituent's data are protected by certified compliant applications in the cloud."

Sera-Brynn holds certifications as both a FedRAMP 3PAO and Payment Card Industry Assessor.

About Sera-Brynn

Founded in 2011 by former members of the U.S. intelligence community, Sera-Brynn partners with some of the world's most respected and recognized brands to help them secure their infrastructure and meet cybersecurity compliance requirements. Sera-Brynn is proud to be only one of only a few companies worldwide to be certified as both a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and a Payment Card Industry (PCI) Qualified Security Assessor We use these and other individual advanced certifications (CISSP, CEH, i.e.) to help companies develop cybersecurity programs to meet Federal and Commercial Compliance Requirements (800-171, DFARS 7012, CMMC). Our experts, with their specialized comprehensive experience, will solve your most complex cyber challenges.

