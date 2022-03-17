Registration Opens for Emergency Nursing 2022 in Denver

Emergency Nurses Association's largest event of year scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 3

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the biggest emergency nursing event of the year officially began Thursday as the Emergency Nurses Association launched registration for Emergency Nursing 2022 in Denver.

ENA's largest annual event will once again deliver dozens of key educational sessions focused on clinical skill development and emergency nursing trends; an expansive Experience Hall featuring the association's industry partners and unique learning opportunities; and, of course, fun and exciting activities that give every nurse a chance to unwind and engage with their peers.

ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC, sees Emergency Nursing 2022 as a perfect way for emergency nurses to recharge on the personal and professional level amid the challenges of the last two years.

"Whether you're looking for high-quality education to make you a better nurse, want to hang out with your friends and colleagues from around the world or just need a place to re-energize your passion for your work, Emergency Nursing 2022 will be exactly what every emergency nurse needs to stay passionate, engaged and committed to care," Schmitz said.

Emergency Nursing 2022 takes place Sept. 30-Oct. 3 at the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver. In addition to the on-site event, any emergency nurse unable to attend in person can register for Digital Access that provides livestreams of 20-plus educational sessions and the event's two general sessions. All Emergency Nursing 2022 registrants receive access to on-demand content through Jan. 31.

ENA will also bring together nearly 750 delegates from the United States and several other countries for the association's annual General Assembly on Sept. 29-30 at the convention center.

Nearly three years removed from ENA's last in-person annual conference – ENA drew approximately 4,000 nurses to Emergency Nursing 2019 in Austin, Texas – Schmitz can already feel the energy building for Denver.

"Emergency nursing is its own little community, a family really. We've missed each other during an unbelievably difficult stretch for all of us, so it's not cliché to say this will truly feel like a reunion after three years apart," Schmitz said.

To register for Emergency Nursing 2022, or to learn more about it, visit ena.org/EN22.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

