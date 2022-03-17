PRIVATE EQUITY INDUSTRY VETERAN PEGGY KOENIG JOINS DATA POINT CAPITAL

Co-Founder, Chair, and former co-CEO of Abry Partners joins accomplished group of entrepreneurs, investors and operators at Data Point Capital, as the firm continues to build on its track-record of success investing in highly scalable, innovative technology companies disrupting large markets

BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Point Capital ("DPC"), a prominent, Boston-based venture capital firm focused on funding highly scalable technology companies, today announced that it has added Peggy Koenig, formerly co-CEO of Abry Partners, as its newest Special Advisor.

"We could not be more pleased to have Peggy involved," said Scott Savitz, Founder and Managing Partner of Data Point Capital. "Peggy has had an amazing career. With over 30-years of investing in, managing, and financing numerous successful companies -- and having served as co-CEO of Abry where she was responsible for the firm's investment strategy, capital formation and investment team -- Peggy brings spectacular experience to Data Point, especially at a time when we are evolving into a much larger operation."

With approximately $400M under management, Data Point Capital has 23 active portfolio companies, manages a $230M SPAC (DP CAP Acquisition Corp. I), and is pursuing new investments out of its $100M DPC Fund III. Current and former portfolio companies include Black Kite, clypd (acquired by AT&T), ConnectRN, DraftKings (IPO: DKNG), Jebbit (acquired by Vista Equity Partners), JobGet, Paintzen (acquired by PPG), Rent the Runway (IPO: RTR), Resident, and UpShift.

According to Mike Majors, Managing Partner of Data Point: "Peggy brings an impressive wealth of knowledge and experience which will benefit the rest of us and the portfolio companies with whom we collaborate closely."

Geoff Oblak, the newest Managing Partner on DPC's roster added, "When I joined Data Point it was clear that the firm was emerging as one of the preeminent, technology-focused venture firms. Their second fund was already valued at greater than 3X cost and our newest fund is currently enjoying a 120% Gross IRR. With the first 10 investments completed in this new fund, I have experienced firsthand how Data Point Capital's disciplined investment approach and deep bench of Special Advisors has correlated to superior performance. Peggy will only add to this."

In addition to Savitz, Majors, and Oblak, the DPC team also includes other successful entrepreneurs and business executives that have created over $50 billion in value through companies they either founded or ran. They include Lars Albright (Co-Founder Quattro Wireless and Session M), Colin Angle (Co-Founder iRobot), Fred Bertino (Co-Founder MMB and former President and Chief Creative Officer Hill, Holliday), Desh Deshpande (Co-Founder Cascade and Sycamore Networks), John Giuliani (former CEO of Dotomi and former CEO of Conversant), Gail Goodman (former CEO of Constant Contact), Nick Grewal (Founder/former CEO of Nashoba Networks), Diane Hessan (Co-Founder/former CEO of Communispace), Steve Papa (Co-Founder/former CEO of Endeca and Chair of Toast), Alan Phillips (Co-Founder Where.com), Jason Robins (Co-Founder and CEO of DraftKings), Jim Salzano (former CEO of Easy Spirit and former President of Clarks), and Len Schlesinger (former Vice Chairman, COO Limited Brands/Victoria Secret). Leonardo DiCaprio, Academy Award® winning actor and environmental activist, also serves as a Special Advisor to Data Point Capital.

Data Point Capital focuses on highly scalable, capital-efficient technology companies. Current categories of interest include the consumer Internet (e-commerce, mobile, media), cloud-based enterprise software (cyber security, artificial intelligence, marketing tech), and the Internet of Things. We invest in data-driven businesses where our highly analytical approach can help entrepreneurs identify the key performance indicators to scale their businesses. The firm is made up of business executives and internet leaders who have created tremendous value through building numerous successful companies (in many cases, repeatedly). At Data Point Capital, we think of ourselves as entrepreneurs helping entrepreneurs and that by investing with independent thinking based on real, differentiated innovation and complementary key metrics, superior results can be achieved.

