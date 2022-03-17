New Study Finds Traditional Freight Shipping is Inefficient and Costly, According to Shippers Across the US

96% of LTL shippers reported 1 to 4-day delays on shipments, and over 50% of truckloads are moving at less-than-max capacity

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flock Freight ®, a technology company that is reinventing freight shipping with its patented shared truckload service, partnered with Drive Research to release its 2022 research study, " Inefficiency - not just the labor shortage - is breaking supply chains ," which reveals that shippers in the U.S. are struggling to ship over-the-road freight efficiently due to rising costs, shrinking size restrictions, underutilized trailer space, and delivery delays.

The COVID-19 pandemic set in motion an unprecedented logistics and transportation crisis, crippling supply chains around the world, and stretching shippers to the limit as consumer demand increased. In the continued wake of this crisis, driver shortages and port delays are often cited as the cause for ongoing supply chain disruptions, but a crucial piece of the puzzle is being overlooked: The trucks clogging roadways and dockyards are moving at less-than-maximized capacity.

"The supply chain issues we saw during the height of the pandemic continue today and act as proof that shippers and carriers are an essential piece in keeping the economy and our lives running," said Oren Zaslansky, founder and CEO of Flock Freight. "These survey results - from shippers experiencing these disruptions first-hand - are very telling that traditional shipping methods are not enough to keep trucks running. Flock Freight's shared truckload technology enables shippers to move their freight faster, cheaper, and with less damage than the traditional shipping methods that have so-far shaped our supply chain."

Flock Freight's survey of 200 transportation and logistics professionals found that the industry's traditional shipping methods - partial truckload (PTL), truckload (TL), and less-than-truckload (LTL) - resulted in increased fees, shipment delays, and late deliveries. For all shipping methods, 100% of respondents reported that their freight arrived late in 2021 and was delayed between one and four days.

Other key findings (broken down by shipper challenges) include:

Cost Inefficiency

Delivery Inefficiency

The full report can be found here .

Flock Freight is the first company to figure out how to pool shipments at scale, creating opportunities for shippers and carriers the industry has never seen. Its guaranteed STL solution - FlockDirect™ - solves the pain points of traditional shipping modes by fundamentally changing the way freight moves. STL places shipments (from multiple shippers) that are traveling on a similar route onto the same truck, optimizing the best possible route so freight never loads or unloads between pickup and delivery, minimizing potential delays and damage. FlockDirect™ fills trucks to capacity, and reduces the cost of shipping midsize freight, which maximizes carriers' earnings, eliminates unnecessary mileage, and contributes to a more sustainable supply chain.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight has been reinventing freight shipping since 2015. Flock Freight leverages its advanced, first-to-market algorithms that pool shipments and fill trucks at scale to create a new standard of service for shippers and increase revenue for carriers. Flock Freight's patented shared truckload solution eliminates the need for terminals and is the only carbon-neutral shipping option with all emissions accounted for through carbon offsets supporting freight-related efficiency projects.

Flock Freight is headquartered in Encinitas, CA with an additional office in Chicago, IL.

