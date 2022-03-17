Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Presentation and Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Monday, March 28, 2022

BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, announced today that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, on Monday, March 28, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation details and webcast registration link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com and a replay will be made available.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.

Ginkgo also announced today that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Shareholders may participate in the virtual meeting online, vote their shares electronically and submit live questions by following the instructions in their proxy materials. Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2022 will be entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Annual Meeting.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/ .

