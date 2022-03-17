Gator Bio Expands the Portfolio of AAV Characterization Solutions with the launch of AAV9 probes for Gene Therapy Research

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gator Bio, Inc. announced today the launch of Gator™ AAV9 probe for quantitation and kinetics using GatorPrime™ and GatorPlus™ next generation biolayer interferometry (BLI) instruments. This new product comes on the heels of a successful launch of Gator™AAVX probe for quantitation of multiple AAV serotypes last September.

The Gator™ AAV9 probe is a highly selective biosensor designed for researchers involved in the projects like ocular, neurodegenerative and muscular dystrophy disorders. The probe uses CaptureSelect™ AAV9 antibody for accurate quantitation in minutes, greatly simplifying AAV9 development workflow. It is also a good match for production QC when downstream processing is done using CapSelect™ AAV9 purification columns. The quantitation results obtained using the Gator™ AAV9 probes correlate well with the gold standard method.

Gator Bio has been focused on development and commercialization of the next generation BLI that significantly enhances the performance and cost effectiveness of this simple yet powerful analytical technology.

"Enabling gene therapy researchers is one of our focus areas. We plan to introduce more novel analytical solutions in 2022. "We saw problems and shortcomings and are dedicated to new ways to realize BLI" said Dr. Hong Tan, CEO of Gator Bio. "Our objective is to enable the most effective and efficient BLI solutions for scientists. "

Detailed info on the Gator™ AAV9 probe along with Gator Bio's complete portfolio of products can be found here.

About Gator Bio, Inc.

Gator Bio is a life sciences company providing bioanalytical systems to accelerate the development of therapeutics and diagnostics. Gator Bio along with its sister company ET Healthcare are part of Access Medical Systems. The Gator instruments and biosensors enable real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions providing information on affinity, kinetics, concentration and epitope binning, etc. Most importantly, Gator Bio's analytical capabilities enable better and faster characterization of drug candidates, thus providing greater value in drug development applications where existing methods have limitations in throughput, performance, and cost. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with facilities in Shanghai and Suzhou, China. For more information, please visit www.gatorbio.com.

