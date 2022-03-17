Cymulate and New York University Partner on Cybersecurity Program for Online MS Students Tandon School of Engineering to offer offensive and continuous security validation training to optimize enterprises' cybersecurity posture

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymulate , the Extended Security Posture Management market leader, today announced a partnership between Cymulate's eCademy and New York University's Tandon School of Engineering and their prestigious Master of Science in Cybersecurity Cyber Fellows program for online students . Students will earn Continuous Security Validation certification, completing courses on building an effective offensive security program and an understanding of hands-on offensive security.

"We are proud to partner with Cymulate, leaders in continuous security validation," said Joel Caminer, Director of Cyber Security Education at NYU Tandon School of Engineering. "With the global shortage of cybersecurity professionals at around 2.72 million , we are striving to build real-world solutions to a significant and growing problem. This program will offer our students practical and essential skills needed to mitigate complex security scenarios."

The course will allow students to become experts on managing a company's security posture by obtaining a Continuous Security Validation Pro badge. This learning path provides a fundamental understanding of how to build an effective offensive enterprise security strategy. In addition, the learning path will cover the fundamentals of Continuous Security Validation (CSV) that are needed to optimize an organization's cybersecurity posture.

"Cymulate has developed an extensive training program based on years of experience and real-world scenarios our teams face daily," said Eyal Wachsman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cymulate. "Our course provides a deep understanding of and practical methods used to build an offensive strategy for enterprises, and we are very excited to be collaborating with NYU to help cybersecurity students add to their arsenal of skills."

About Cymulate

Cymulate SaaS-based Extended Security Posture Management (XSPM) deploys within an hour, enabling security professionals to continuously challenge, validate and optimize their cyber-security posture end-to-end, across the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

The platform provides out-of-the-box, expert and threat intelligence led risk assessments that are simple to deploy and use for all maturity levels, and constantly updated. It also provides an open framework to create and automate red and purple teaming by generating penetration scenarios and advanced attack campaigns tailored to their unique environments and security policies. Cymulate allows professionals to manage, know and control their dynamic environment.

For more information, visit www.cymulate.com and register for a free trial .

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. The NYU Cyber Fellows program brings additional accessibility to the MS in Cybersecurity through a 75% scholarship and innovative all-online instruction. For more information visit engineering.nyu.edu.

Contact for Cymulate:

Levona Simha, VP Marketing at Cymulate

levonas@cymulate.com

IL: +(972) 523 536638

Media contact for Cymulate:

Gina Shaffer

gina.shaffer@si14global.com

US: +1(707) 533-1504

IL: +(972) 54-649-3485

View original content:

SOURCE Cymulate