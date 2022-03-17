COLLE McVOY SELECTED AS AGENCY OF RECORD FOR NORTHERN TOOL + EQUIPMENT

MINNEAPOLIS , March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a competitive review, Colle McVoy has been selected as agency of record for Northern Tool + Equipment, one of the nation's leading retailers of high-quality tools and equipment for DIYers and professionals. The agency will partner with the company on strategy, creative, media, content and brand experience.

"Colle McVoy is the ideal strategic and creative partner as we prepare for transformational growth. Their unique approach to delivering an end-to-end experience will elevate our brand and make us a sought-after destination," said Todd Allard, SVP Marketing, Northern Tool + Equipment. "The agency's integrated, omnichannel mindset and track record of developing breakthrough work to build retail brands will help us achieve our aggressive growth goals."

"This is an exciting time for Northern Tool + Equipment. They have incredible momentum and a unique offering," said Christine Fruechte, CEO, Colle McVoy. "We look forward to making Northern Tool + Equipment a destination of choice as it looks to double its footprint over the next five years."

Northern Tool + Equipment joins Colle McVoy's roster of breakthrough brands, including 3M, Cub Cadet, Target and U.S. Bank. The agency began 2022 with double-digit growth and expects to disclose other substantial new business wins in the coming weeks.

About Northern Tool + Equipment

Family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, based in Burnsville, Minn., has long been a leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, selling products through direct channels, online and through 120 retail locations across 22 states. Along with a deep selection of hand, power and air tools, Northern Tool + Equipment carries a wide variety of products to cater to everyone from DIYers to commercial customers — with more than 100,000 tools ready to ship. Northern Tool also provides an extended roster of cleaning and disinfectant product lines to support communities, industries and professionals. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency that leads brands to their next. We combine purpose, innovation and experience in new ways to give businesses a competitive advantage. We bring this approach to a diverse collection of client partners, including 3M, AccuWeather, AGCO, Anytime Fitness, Associated Bank, Blu Dot, Burnett Dairy, Children's Health, CHS, Cub Cadet, Deluxe Corporation, Elanco, Florida's Natural, Houston White, Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism, Land O'Lakes, Medtronic, the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, Schwan's Home Delivery, Target, UnitedHealth Group, U.S. Bank, Vermont Creamery and Zoetis, among others. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Colle McVoy has been named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, Outside magazine and the Star Tribune. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

