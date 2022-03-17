City Wide Facility Solutions Supports Its Booming Growth with Chief Financial Officer

LENEXA, Kan., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the nation's leading management company in the building maintenance industry, announced the addition of John Martin to its executive team as Chief Financial Officer as it aims to become a billion dollar company by the end of 2026.

"There are several things that drew me to this opportunity at City Wide Facility Solutions. First and foremost, I saw a great business model where I could help City Wide continue to build significant financial value for its stakeholders, including franchisees," said Martin. "The philosophy of the company as a whole aligned with my own values as well. My entire career I have gravitated towards organizations that are purpose-driven and dedicated to improving the lives of clients, employees and the community. I'm eager to use my skillset to achieve growth for the business and make a difference in people's lives."

Martin comes with 30 years of experience encompassing finance leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, executive leadership with an investment bank focused on small- and medium-sized businesses and senior executive roles at private companies in various industries. In his new role, Martin will oversee the finance and accounting responsibilities for City Wide Facility Solutions with the goal of helping the business continue to expand.

"John brings to the team a considerable amount of expertise in strategic operations and building value for businesses both small and large," said Jeff Oddo, CEO and owner of City Wide Facility Solutions and City Wide Franchise. "We have a clear vision of where we want the company to be in a few years and I'm confident with the help of John we are going to take City Wide to the next level."

City Wide Facility Solutions has made a name for itself in major U.S. cities by streamlining facility solutions for more than 20 interior and exterior services for commercial facilities including janitorial, disinfecting, handyman services and parking lot maintenance. Building owners and property managers appreciate City Wide Facility Solutions for its vast resources, expertise, vendor selection and account management, all which relieve clients the typical stress associated with facility maintenance.

