Century Communities Now Selling in Celebrated Aurora, CO Development

Top 10 homebuilder offering new homes at The Outlook at Southshore near Aurora Reservoir

AURORA, Colo., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder offering homes for purchase online, is excited to announce that The Outlook at Southshore—the builder's new community in Aurora's amenity-rich Southshore development—is now open for sales. Century Communities invites homebuyers and real estate agents to tour the community's brand-new Harvard model home, showcasing two stories of exceptional living space with an optional multi-generational living layout.

Starting from the mid $700s, The Outlook at Southshore offers a versatile lineup of ranch and two-story floor plans with included smart home technology, beautiful exteriors, Whirlpool® appliances and more. Residents will also appreciate an abundance of amenities within Southshore—such as multiple community centers, a saltwater pool, private access to Aurora Reservoir, and miles of trail—plus a prime location with quick access to I-225, E-470, Southlands shopping center, the Denver Tech Center and Denver International Airport.

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/OutlookSouthshore.

More About The Outlook at Southshore:

Single-family homes

3 to 5 bedrooms, 3 to 4 bathrooms, 3-bay garages

2,498 to 3,548 square feet

Cherry Creek School District

Sales Center:

7193 S. Waterloo Way

Aurora, CO 80016

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 303.557.4805.

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Denver market.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

