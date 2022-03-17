Cambodia Reopens to Tourism

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia officially announced today, that it was reopening to international tourists and travelers who have are fully vaccinated. Tourists may enter the Kingdom of Cambodia without quarantine, without an antigen test or a negative PCR test, and may obtain visas on arrival.

Since the onset of the Pandemic, the country saw an over 80 percent drop in international tourism, with a significant effect on tourism businesses and direct jobs in the tourism industry. Thanks to the early adoption of a robust Tourism Promotion and Recovery Plan, the country is well prepared to welcome travelers en masse once again.

During the Covid 19 pandemic, the Royal Government of Cambodia has invested significantly in infrastructure projects to improve ease of access to its major tourist sites. This includes the development of dozens of beach resorts, a major rehaul of roads, and the addition of bike lanes around sites like the Angkor Wat temple complex.

Cambodia is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the world-renowned Angkor Wat. The country has an additional eight potential cultural sites nominated for future UNESCO World Heritage Status. Its Tourism Master Development Plans for 2035 include Siem Reap Province, Kep Province, and Mondulkiri Province as "The Paradise of Eco-tourism." Cambodia's commitment to tourism was well noted at the recent International Tourism Exhibition (TRAVEX) they hosted, which was attended by 27 countries.

Thanks to its strategic plans, Cambodia has been extremely effective in its national vaccination campaign for COVID-19. As of February 2022, nearly 90 percent of the population of 16 million was vaccinated, placing Cambodia among the top vaccinated countries in the world.

