BioNJ's Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration to Honor New Jersey's Innovators, COVID-19 Heroes and the Patients Who Inspire Them

TRENTON, N.J., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Considered the meeting place for the life sciences industry in New Jersey, BioNJ's 29th Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration will take place on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Hilton East Brunswick. Hundreds of biotechnology and pharmaceutical professionals, academic leaders, Patients, advocates, service providers and government officials will come together to honor the groundbreaking medical innovation coming from the Garden State.

"Because Patients Can't Wait®, we are so proud of our Members who are helping Patients live longer, better lives. And, we are pleased to celebrate their important work and dedication during BioNJ's Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration," said BioNJ President and CEO Debbie Hart. "Companies with a footprint in New Jersey are responsible for nearly 40% of all new FDA drug approvals in 2020/2021 -- reinforcing the fact that New Jersey is the drug development capital of the world. We will honor these companies by presenting them with an Innovator Award during the evening's festivities."

2020/2021 Innovator Award Honorees Feature:



● AbbVie ● ADC Therapeutics ● Agile Therapeutics ● Althera Pharmaceuticals ● Ascendis Pharma ● Athenex ● Bayer ● Boehringer Ingelheim ● Bristol Myers Squibb ● Calliditas Therapeutics ● Dr. Reddy's ● Edenbridge Pharmaceuticals ● Eli Lilly and Company ● Endo International ● Genmab ● Gilead Sciences ● GlaxoSmithKline ● Helsinn Healthcare ● Hikma Pharmaceuticals ● Janssen Pharmaceuticals ● Leo Pharma ● Melinta Therapeutics ● Merck & Co. ● Novartis ● Novo Nordisk ● NS Pharma ● Otsuka Pharmaceutical ● Oyster Point Pharma ● Pfizer ● Pharmacosmos Therapeutics ● Recordati Rare Diseases ● Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ● RVL Pharmaceuticals ● Sanofi ● SCYNEXIS ● Seqirus ● Sunovion Pharmaceuticals ● Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ● Taiho Oncology ● TG Therapeutics ● UroGen Pharma ● ViiV Healthcare ● Y-mAbs Therapeutics

The evening will also include the presentation of the Dr. Sol J. Barer Award for Vision, Innovation and Leadership to the Honorable Judith M. Persichilli by Dr. Sol J. Barer. The Dr. Sol J. Barer Award was established in 2008 by the BioNJ Board of Trustees to recognize outstanding leaders who've made significant contributions to the life sciences industry in New Jersey and around the world.

"We are elated to honor Ms. Persichilli with the 2022 Dr. Sol J. Barer Award for Vision, Innovation and Leadership for her tireless work on behalf of Patients, leading the State's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and improving New Jersey's health care system," said Hart. "Ms. Persichilli has proven time and time again her commitment to the residents of New Jersey by diligently working to protect our communities from the spread of the coronavirus, while enhancing the overall health of New Jerseyans with her pledge to improve maternal health, morbidity and mortality."

"Having been two years since BioNJ's last Annual Dinner Meeting & Innovation Celebration, we are looking forward to presenting New Jersey's COVID-19 Heroes – individuals and organizations who made a significant impact on New Jersey and the world in the battle against COVID-19, with an acclaimed Heart of BioNJ Award", added Hart.

Our Heart of BioNJ Honorees Include:

Dr. Andrew Brooks (posthumously) : Led the Discovery of the First COVID-19 Saliva-Based Test

Dr. Brian Strom : New Jersey's Go-to Expert and Epidemiologist in Educating the Community and Leading the Fight Against COVID-19 at Rutgers University and Beyond

Minister Mary Phillips-Blackshear : Prizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Participant

Eli Lilly : Bamlanivimab & Etesevimab (FDA EUA)

Fosun Pharma : COVID-19 RT-PCR Detection Kit (FDA EUA)

Gilead : Veklury (FDA Approved)

GSK : Sotrovimab (FDA EUA)

Johnson & Johnson : JNJ-78436735 (FDA EUA)

Merck & Co. : Molnupiravir (FDA EUA) + Manufacturing J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine

Novartis : Manufacturing Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer : Comirnaty (FDA Approved) + PAXLOVID™ (FDA EUA)

Princeton University : The Mechanical Ventilator Milano

Rutgers , The State University of New Jersey : FIRST Saliva COVID-19 Test

Sanofi: Manufacturing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines

Registration for this memorable evening, including a Networking Reception, Dinner Program and Dessert Reception, is $475 for BioNJ Members and $525 for Future Members. To learn about Sponsorship Opportunities, contact Kim Minton at KMinton@BioNJ.org.

