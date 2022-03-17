Axon Announces First Body-Worn Camera Deployment in the Maldives

Maldives Police Service has deployed Axon body-worn cameras with real-time situational awareness and digital evidence management to enhance public safety and strengthen accountability and transparency

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the Maldives Police Service (MPS) has equipped 200 officers throughout the country with Axon Body 3 body-worn cameras and Axon's digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence.

Maldives Police Service has deployed Axon body-worn cameras with real-time situational awareness and digital evidence management to enhance public safety and strengthen accountability and transparency (PRNewswire)

Axon Body 3 is the next-generation body-worn camera designed to improve officer and community safety. MPS has also deployed a portion of the cameras with Axon's real-time situational awareness software, Axon Respond . This will give MPS supervisors access to location-mapping and live streaming, providing visibility into evolving situations to inform decisions about resourcing and back-up.

"The introduction of body-worn cameras to the Maldives Police Service is an important technological development that will bring drastic changes to policing and contribute to the security and safety of the people," says Mohamed Hameed, Commissioner of Police, Maldives Police Service. "The use of this technology will help improve evidence collection, reduce complaints against the police and improve officer confidence, performance and safety. After careful consideration we have adopted Axon Body 3 due to the many useful and unique solutions it offers. I look forward to a wider roll-out of the product within MPS in the near future."

"We are excited to partner with the Maldives Police Service as they deploy the latest policing technology," says Nathan Sawtell, Axon's Managing Director for Asia Pacific. "This deployment demonstrates their dedication to leveraging the latest technology to increase officer and community safety across the Maldives. The agency will save time and better collaborate on the evidence captured within the islands, putting them at the forefront of public safety technology in the region."

Axon, which is committed to expanding its presence internationally and providing market-leading technology to public safety officers, is thrilled to be partnering with the Maldives Police Service as it deploys the first body-worn camera technology in the Maldives. Maldives Police Service also utilizes Axon Citizen , a public evidence submission portal that allows agencies to collect evidence from the public during both large-scale and smaller, day-to-day events.

