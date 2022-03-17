An Effective Talent Acquisition Process Will Improve Hiring in 2022, Says McLean & Company

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted global partner of HR and leadership professionals, has published a new research blueprint to help HR leaders increase the efficiency of their organization's talent acquisition (TA) process. This timely research blueprint will allow leaders to put an effective process in place to bring in skilled candidates within a reasonable time frame.

According to McLean & Company's 2017-2021 HR Stakeholder Management survey database, Talent Acquisition is the second most important HR function to stakeholders. However, it has become increasingly challenging for organizations to acquire quality candidates effectively. Talent acquisition specialists are overwhelmed with the number of requisitions and face competing demands, from responding to hiring manager inquiries to keeping candidates engaged throughout the process, which all contribute to the inability to hire strategically.

McLean & Company's new research blueprint indicates that in order for Talent Acquisition to be effective in delivering these key outcomes, it must operate within a highly efficient process. There are trade-offs to be made between efficiency, quality of hire, and candidate experience. When focusing on efficiency, caution is needed to ensure that the candidate experience and the quality of hire are not neglected.

Insight from McLean & Company states that new hires who strongly agreed with the statement "I felt well informed of the steps in the hiring process during the first interview" were more likely to be highly engaged than other new hires. Given the cost per hire, which averages around $4,000 (SmartRecruiters, 2020), it is more important than ever that organizations get the right talent in the door the first time around, as hiring the wrong candidate will result in unnecessary costs.

2022 continues to be a candidates' market. Organizations have to fight for talent, and if the process is not efficient, candidates will go elsewhere.

In the newly released blueprint, McLean & Company's framework models a three-step methodology to create an efficient talent acquisition process. The blueprint is intended for HR leaders to map out the current TA process and identify gaps, select TA solutions, and optimize the process. This type of approach will allow HR leaders to:

Create an efficient talent acquisition process to decrease the time spent on hiring and focus more on hiring strategically.

Enable talent acquisition specialists to hire strategically by clearly outlining a consistent process for all stakeholders involved. This consistency will also translate to a more positive experience for candidates.

