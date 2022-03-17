Airwavz Solutions Announces the Appointment of Daniel Agresta to the Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airwavz Solutions Inc., today announced Daniel Agresta, President & CEO of APC Towers, has been elected to Airwavz' board of directors. Agresta brings significant experience from an accomplished career spanning over two decades as a leader in the telecommunications industry where he has been pivotal in growing, leading, and developing organizations. "Mr. Agresta brings over 25 years of telecommunications experience. He has a proven record for growing and scaling organizations and we are looking forward to the tremendous insight, leadership and experience he will bring to Airwavz." said Brad Davis, Airwavz' CEO.

About Daniel Agresta

Mr. Agresta began his career as the Vice President of Sales for the former SpectraSite organization. There he was responsible for collocation sales activity on 8,000 tower assets. He also served in various other roles which included acquiring and developing over 3,000 towers.

Prior to his current position at APC Towers, Mr. Agresta served as the Vice President of DAS Sales & Business Development for American Tower. He was responsible for all carrier sales, partnering with integrators, real estate in-building negotiations, landlord relationships, and business development efforts for the DAS Solutions division. In addition, he managed a team that was responsible marketing 1,200 indoor DAS venues across the nation.

In addition to his role at APC and his new position on Airwavz' Board of Directors, Mr. Agresta also serves as the Co-Chairman for WIA's Infrastructure Developers Forum, and he serves as the President of the Carolinas Wireless Association (CWA). He has helped grow the organization's membership from 300 to over 1200 members. His efforts have been able to increase fund raising to help contribute over $200,000 to charitable organizations like, Victory Junction, Red Cross, First Tee, and Toys for Tots.

"I am very honored in being selected to serve on the board of directors. I want to thank Brad Davis and Pamlico Capital for this incredible opportunity and look forward to supporting the team anyway I can, as they continue to lead and grow their telecommunications infrastructure assets." said Agresta.

About Airwavz

Airwavz Solutions is a telecommunications infrastructure company providing innovative in-building wireless solutions to both the commercial real estate industry and the major wireless carriers to resolve surging in-building wireless demand. Airwavz designs, installs, and operates 5G-ready fiber backbone wireless infrastructure as a service for building owners and enterprise customers.

