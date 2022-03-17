43rd Simmons Leadership Conference Explores "Cultivating Connection & Courage" with Keynote Speakers Simone Biles, Brené Brown, Amanda Gorman, and More

Registration open for world's preeminent women's leadership conference

BOSTON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University and the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership invite leaders around the world to attend the 43rd Simmons Leadership Conference on April 13, 2022. Registration is now open for the virtual event, a powerful opportunity to be inspired, hear the wisdom of world-class women leaders, build leadership skills, and network with experts from around the globe.

"We're on track to host our largest event ever," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "As we emerge from the pandemic and great resignation, women leaders are looking for inspiring ways to empower their teams. This conference will motivate leaders to arrive and thrive in positions of leadership and bring out the best in those around them."

Now in its 43rd year, the Simmons Leadership Conference is the nation's premier women's leadership forum. This year's event features top women leaders, including America's first youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, the world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles, researcher and best selling author Brené Brown, and others .

"Since 1978, leaders who want to better themselves, their workplaces, and the world have utilized the Simmons Leadership Conference to explore diverse ideas and solutions to create a more equitable future," said Dr. Lynn Perry Wooten, president of Simmons University. "The mission of Simmons is to empower and educate the next generation of women leaders, and I am proud of the legacy and lasting impact of the conference. I look forward to engaging in lively, thought-provoking conversations with these inspiring speakers."

This year's conference features the worldwide launch of Arrive and Thrive: 7 Impactful Practices for Women Navigating Leadership. Simmons University's MacKenty Brady and Dr. Wooten co-wrote the book with Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board, Deloitte US. The book is a practical guide to help women leaders thrive as their best selves, inspire excellence in their team by channeling their wellbeing, and lead a highly fulfilled life.

"I'm honored to launch Arrive and Thrive with my co-authors," said MacKenty Brady. "The time is now for women and their allies to celebrate and fully step into our rightful place as leaders."

